Perla Lichi Design Chosen to Redesign The Castle of Wellington

Artist's Rendering of Ruby Suite Artist's Rendering of Grand Salon Castlesy photo of the Castle of Wellington

With her newest commission, high end Interior Designer Perla Lichi adds castle design to her rich interior design repertoire.

We are blending touches of Medieval, Renaissance, and Italianesque to create a unique, timeless classic style. Our unique way of blending all these elements creates its own style.” — Perla Lichi

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perla Lichi, the renowned high-end professional interior designer, has been selected to design complete interior renovations for The Castle of Wellington. With her unique experience in creating classic interiors, Lichi will bring her signature touch of luxury and elegance to this local landmark.The Castle of Wellington, located at 16552 Norris Road in Wellington, Florida, represented a dream come true for Bruce Woods. He was a local resident who made it his lifelong dream to singlehandedly build a replica of Ireland’s 12th century Lohort Castle. Woods began this project in 1986, when he purchased five acres in unincorporated Palm Beach County along the edge of the Wellington Environmental Preserve at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Everglades Habitat.He began clearing the land by hand and hired an architect to draw plans for a 4-bedroom, 4,500 square-foot castle. When the castle was finally completed, Woods lived there with his wife and maintained his beloved castle until ill health and old age insisted that he sell. Significant improvements are now underway including additions on both sides, that will bring the footprint to 25,000 sq. ft. within the turrets and 12,000 sq. ft. under air.Transfomational RenovationThis community landmark was recently acquired by a new owner who wants to restore its former glory and provide an incredible multi-use destination. The owner has chosen Perla Lichi Design to lead the interior design project. Lichi designed interiors of the new owner’s Florida home 20 years ago and he was aware of her unique expertise in this genre.Lichi's team will be responsible for transforming The Castle of Wellington into a modern yet classic space that reflects its rich history and grandeur. The project will include a complete renovation of the interior, including all common areas and guest suites. Lichi's team will also incorporate state-of-the-art technology and sustainable design elements to enhance the functionality and efficiency of the space. Perla Lichi is committed to delivering a stunning and timeless design that will exceed expectations of the owner and the community.Lichi said: “We are designing interiors in keeping with an 11th century Irish Castle in a luxurious style using 21st Century techniques and products. We are blending touches of Medieval, Renaissance, and Italianesque to create a unique, timeless classic style. Our unique way of blending all these elements creates its own style. The mosaic wall art in the Versace mansion in Miami is what everyone who visits there remembers. The mosaic wall art in the Grand Piazza will likewise be a magnificent focal point of The Castle of Wellington."Colors will be light and fresh; modern upholstered furniture represents today’s interpretation of royal seating. The Grand Piazza and swimming pool are at the heart of the castle. Porcelain tile flooring accented with Byzantine scrollwork will flow throughout the common areas. Texturized, dimensional ceilings, will enhance each area, each one telling a story through hand-painted frescoes. Crystal chandeliers will further enhance each ceiling design.Guest Room DesignGuest rooms, themed for the “Crown Jewels,” feature a view to the Piazza. Their names—Ruby, Emerald, Amethyst, Sapphire, and Diamond—speak for themselves, and are being designed to ensure that every guest will feel as if they are royalty. Each guest suite will be enhanced with a custom ceiling treatment and punches of the color associated with its namesake gemstone. In the Ruby suite ceiling, for example, a field of ruby red shows through the squares in the ceiling motif. Ruby red pendants augment the beauty of the crystal chandelier. A unique bed frame and headboard, featuring different classic shapes and motifs, will be the centerpiece of each suite.The renovation is expected to be completed in 2025, and the grand reveal of The Castle of Wellington's new interior is highly anticipated.Perla Lichi, ASID, is a Florida licensed (FL LIC. 1727) high-end interior designer. In addition to her residential work, her firm also designs light commercial and sacred spaces. For more information on Perla Lichi Design and their services and to view photos of all their work, please visit their website at www.perlalichi.com . Follow Perla Lichi on social media for updates on The Castle of Wellington project and other exciting projects in the works.###

