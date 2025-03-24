Adopting Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies to Transform Agrifood Systems

Description

This hybrid event aims to explore how AI and digital innovations can enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability across the agricultural value chain. It will highlight the role of precision agriculture, smart supply chains, and data-driven decision-making in optimizing resource use, reducing waste, and improving food security. The event will also showcase innovative digital financing models and policy frameworks that can accelerate the adoption of digital solutions, particularly for smallholder farmers and agribusinesses. By bringing together experts, policymakers, financial institutions and technology providers, the seminar seeks to demonstrate the catalyzing role of technology in agrifood systems to drive efficiencies in our developing member countries.

Objectives

This event aims to:

showcase AI and digital innovations that enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in agriculture;

highlight digital financing and policy frameworks that support AI adoption for smallholder farmers and agribusinesses and

foster collaboration among stakeholders to drive technology-driven efficiencies in agrifood systems.

Target participants

The forum will involve:

Government officials (finance, environment, agriculture, and planning ministries)

Private sector (financial institutions, agribusiness, carbon market players)

Civil society organizations (CSOs)

Academia and researchers

Multilateral organizations

Funding partners (e.g., trust fund contributors)

Resource speakers

Keynote speaker

Paul Winters, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs; Keough-Hesburgh Professor of Sustainable Development, University of Notre Dame

Speakers

Qingfeng Zhang , Senior Director, Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office (AFNR) Sector Office, ADB

, Senior Director, Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office (AFNR) Sector Office, ADB Antonio Zaballos , Director, Digital Technology for Development, ADB

, Director, Digital Technology for Development, ADB Xueliang Cai , Senior Water Resources Specialist, SG-AFNR, ADB

, Senior Water Resources Specialist, SG-AFNR, ADB Paolo Manunta , Senior Digital Technology Specialist, Sector Development 2 (SD2), ADB

, Senior Digital Technology Specialist, Sector Development 2 (SD2), ADB Prateep Basu , Founder and CEO, Satsure Analytics

, Founder and CEO, Satsure Analytics Mao Linhua , Chief Strategist, Shandong Shougang Luli Wood

, Chief Strategist, Shandong Shougang Luli Wood Xin Shen, Principal Project Officer, People's Republic of China Resident Mission (PRCM), ADB

Moderator

Au Shion Yee, Principal Water Resources Specialist, SG-AFNR, ADB

How to register

Join via Zoom.

Costs

Online participation in the webinar is free.