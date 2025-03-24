Adopting Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies to Transform Agrifood Systems
Description
This hybrid event aims to explore how AI and digital innovations can enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability across the agricultural value chain. It will highlight the role of precision agriculture, smart supply chains, and data-driven decision-making in optimizing resource use, reducing waste, and improving food security. The event will also showcase innovative digital financing models and policy frameworks that can accelerate the adoption of digital solutions, particularly for smallholder farmers and agribusinesses. By bringing together experts, policymakers, financial institutions and technology providers, the seminar seeks to demonstrate the catalyzing role of technology in agrifood systems to drive efficiencies in our developing member countries.
Objectives
This event aims to:
- showcase AI and digital innovations that enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in agriculture;
- highlight digital financing and policy frameworks that support AI adoption for smallholder farmers and agribusinesses and
- foster collaboration among stakeholders to drive technology-driven efficiencies in agrifood systems.
Target participants
The forum will involve:
- Government officials (finance, environment, agriculture, and planning ministries)
- Private sector (financial institutions, agribusiness, carbon market players)
- Civil society organizations (CSOs)
- Academia and researchers
- Multilateral organizations
- Funding partners (e.g., trust fund contributors)
Resource speakers
Keynote speaker
Paul Winters, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs; Keough-Hesburgh Professor of Sustainable Development, University of Notre Dame
Speakers
- Qingfeng Zhang, Senior Director, Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office (AFNR) Sector Office, ADB
- Antonio Zaballos, Director, Digital Technology for Development, ADB
- Xueliang Cai, Senior Water Resources Specialist, SG-AFNR, ADB
- Paolo Manunta, Senior Digital Technology Specialist, Sector Development 2 (SD2), ADB
- Prateep Basu, Founder and CEO, Satsure Analytics
- Mao Linhua, Chief Strategist, Shandong Shougang Luli Wood
- Xin Shen, Principal Project Officer, People's Republic of China Resident Mission (PRCM), ADB
Moderator
Au Shion Yee, Principal Water Resources Specialist, SG-AFNR, ADB
How to register
Join via Zoom.
Costs
Online participation in the webinar is free.
