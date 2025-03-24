Submit Release
People invited to learn about new roundabout coming to Port Alberni

CANADA, March 24 - Residents of Port Alberni and surrounding areas are invited to review online materials showcasing the new roundabout to be constructed at the Highway 4 and Beaver Creek Road intersection.

The materials will provide information about the benefits of the new roundabout, which include improved traffic flow, reduced congestion, and enhanced safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Highway 4 is a critical route connecting Port Alberni to Highway 19 and popular Vancouver Island destinations, such as Tofino and Ucluelet. The proposed roundabout will create a safer, more accessible intersection, eliminate left turns to improve sightlines and enhance access to Clutesi Haven Marina, the only public boat ramp in Port Alberni.

The project is expected to be tendered in late summer 2025. Once work gets underway, construction is expected to take a year.

To learn more, residents can view the online materials here: https://gov.bc.ca/highway4beavercreek

The site will be open for input, allowing the public to voice concerns or ask questions from March 24 until April 25, 2025.

