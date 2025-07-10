Update on measles cases in B.C., ensuring people remain protected

CANADA, July 10 - Measles is an extremely contagious virus that can cause severe disease and complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and even death. It can spread through air. People can pass the virus to others before they show symptoms, and the virus can stay suspended in the air in a room for several hours.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis. Three to four days after the onset of fever, a rash develops. It generally begins on the face, then spreads rapidly to the rest of the body.

There has been a resurgence of measles activity in Canada in recent years, with several thousand confirmed cases reported nationally in 2025, after 146 cases were reported in 2024. Cases occur largely in people who were unimmunized or under-immunized (only received one dose). There is also significant measles transmission in other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia and Africa. This is usually the source of cases seen in Canada.

Measles vaccines have been part of B.C.’s immunization program since 1969, with a second dose (and a comprehensive catch-up campaign for children, youth, and young adults) added to the schedule in 1996.

In B.C., measles vaccine is provided as measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for the first dose and is recommended for children beginning at their first birthday. A second dose, generally with measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine (MMRV), is given at school entry (age 4-6 years).

How to check your immunization records: