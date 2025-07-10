Update on measles cases in B.C., ensuring people remain protected
CANADA, July 10 - Measles is an extremely contagious virus that can cause severe disease and complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and even death. It can spread through air. People can pass the virus to others before they show symptoms, and the virus can stay suspended in the air in a room for several hours.
Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis. Three to four days after the onset of fever, a rash develops. It generally begins on the face, then spreads rapidly to the rest of the body.
There has been a resurgence of measles activity in Canada in recent years, with several thousand confirmed cases reported nationally in 2025, after 146 cases were reported in 2024. Cases occur largely in people who were unimmunized or under-immunized (only received one dose). There is also significant measles transmission in other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia and Africa. This is usually the source of cases seen in Canada.
Measles vaccines have been part of B.C.’s immunization program since 1969, with a second dose (and a comprehensive catch-up campaign for children, youth, and young adults) added to the schedule in 1996.
In B.C., measles vaccine is provided as measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for the first dose and is recommended for children beginning at their first birthday. A second dose, generally with measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine (MMRV), is given at school entry (age 4-6 years).
How to check your immunization records:
- Check immunization records for adults and children through the Health Gateway.
- If the records are not in the Health Gateway:
- Adults and children may have received a paper record at the time of immunization. For example, in B.C., immunizations may be recorded in the Child Health Passport.
- If the immunization record is incomplete in Health Gateway and people have a paper record, they can submit the record.
- If people don't have a paper record, they can:
- Contact the health-care provider that gave the vaccines.
- Contact the community health nurse if the vaccines were given in a First Nations community.
- If people have moved to B.C. from another province or country, contact the immunization provider or local public health unit and ask to have the records sent to them.
