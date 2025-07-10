B.C., First Nations advance long-term water planning for Nicola watershed

CANADA, July 10 - The Province and the Coldwater, Lower Nicola, Nooaitch, Shackan and Upper Nicola Indian Bands (the Nicola 5 First Nations) are taking the next step to protect healthy and abundant water for people, fish and ecosystems in the Nicola watershed.

The Nicola watershed, which includes the Nicola River and its tributaries, has been affected by drought, water shortages and shrinking salmon runs in recent years. In response, the Province and the Nicola 5 First Nations are strengthening their shared efforts and have committed to leading the development of a water sustainability plan under B.C.’s Water Sustainability Act.

“This work reflects a deep commitment to reconciliation, healthy rivers and salmon, and to practical, long-term solutions for the people who live and rely on this watershed,” said Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. “By shifting from short-term, crisis-driven decisions to long-term, community-informed water management, we are taking the next step in a long journey of working together toward lasting water security.”

The plan will be developed in phases and shaped by input from all major water users in the region, including farmers, ranchers, local governments and community members. Establishing shared priorities and clear expectations early reduces the need for emergency measures, such as temporary protection orders.

The value of this kind of collaborative approach and open communication was clear in 2023, when ranchers and other water users in the region voluntarily reduced their water usage during a dry summer, avoiding stricter regulations.

This work aims to address long-standing challenges in the watershed, including water shortages, declining salmon populations and threats to aquatic ecosystems, through Indigenous-led governance and integrated decision-making across sectors.

The Nicola Watershed Water Sustainability Plan will also support several key provincial priorities, including:

advancing reconciliation with First Nations;

strengthening watershed security in partnership with First Nations and local governments;

modernizing land-use and water planning with community input;

improving drought preparedness; and

creating more opportunities for local agricultural producers to be involved in water sustainability planning.

This is the first step in a multi-year planning process. The Province will work with the Nicola 5 First Nations to engage local communities throughout the development of the plan.

Quotes:

Stuart Jackson, Chief, Lower Nicola Indian Band –

“Today marks an important milestone for the Nicola Watershed Governance Partnership. By entering into this water sustainability planning process with the Province, we are fulfilling a vision our Nations set out years ago: to work together in true partnership to protect the water, land and all living things that depend on the Nicola watershed. This agreement is a clear step forward in shared decision-making and reconciliation. It builds on the trust, collaboration and innovation we’ve built through the Nicola Watershed Governance Partnership, where we braid together western and Indigenous laws, science, knowledge and values to care for these lands and waters for the benefit of present and future generations. Water is life. It connects our communities, our languages, our cultures and all living things. We look forward to continuing this work with the Province, guided by our Elders, our communities and our shared responsibility to support a healthy and resilient Nicola watershed for all.”

Mike Goetz, mayor, Merritt –

“Merritt is a progressive and growing community that is very focused on conservation of water, from setting new standards for water usage year-round to installing water meters. As such we look forward to working collaboratively with the Nicola Watershed Governance Partnership on planning for water in the Nicola watershed.”