Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,514 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release: APPLICATIONS FOR 2025 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN MARCH 31

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

 

     JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

 

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

 

APPLICATIONS FOR 2025 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN MARCH 31

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

March 24, 2025

 

HONOLULU – Applications for the 2025 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will be available on March 31, 2025.

 

Lānaʻi’s mouflon sheep season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing.

 

Depending on application levels, standby hunting opportunities may be offered for the general rifle season. If application numbers are higher or lower than anticipated for the general rifle season, one or more weekends may be added or eliminated.

 

For more information and to apply, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/. Click on “Apply for Hunts” and select 2025 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep Season.

 

 

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video Courtesy: DLNR)

 

Photograph – attached

 

Additional hunt details are available at the link below or by calling DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices.

 

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/03/2025-Mouflon-Sheep-Season-Public-Notice_Hunting-Webpage.pdf  

 

 

O‘ahu: 1-808-587-0166                                  Maui: 1-808-984-8100

Hawai‘i: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo)                    Moloka‘i: 1-808-553-1745

Kaua‘i: 1-808-274-3433                                 Lāna‘i: 1-808-565-7916

 

 

Media Contact: 

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396 

Email: [email protected] 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DLNR News Release: APPLICATIONS FOR 2025 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN MARCH 31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more