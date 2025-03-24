AI-Generated Reviews on Glassdoor Surge by 376.3%, Raising Transparency Concerns

A recent study by Originality.ai found a 376.3% surge in AI-generated employee reviews on Glassdoor with AI-generated content rising from 6.18% to 29.45%.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassdoor has long been regarded as a trusted resource for job seekers looking to gain insight into company culture and employee experiences. However, a recent study by Originality.AI found a significant increase in AI-generated reviews, calling into question the platform’s reliability.Key Findings:1. AI-generated employee reviews on Glassdoor surged 376.3% from 2022 to 2024.2. The percentage of AI-generated reviews on S&P 500 company pages rose from 6.18% in 2022 to 29.45% in 2024.The trend shows a consistent rise in AI-generated content, raising concerns about transparency and authenticity.Implications for Glassdoor and Job Seekers:The surge in AI-generated reviews threatens Glassdoor’s credibility as a source of real employee experiences. Without proper detection measures, users may struggle to distinguish genuine feedback from AI-generated content. To maintain trust, Glassdoor should implement stronger AI-detection mechanisms to ensure authenticity.About Originality.aiOriginality.ai is a leader in AI content detection, providing advanced tools to verify online content authenticity. Committed to preserving transparency, Originality.ai continues to conduct research into the impact of AI-generated content across industries.

