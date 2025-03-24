New Community Based Home in Prince Albert Offers Support for Children in Care

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 24, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $908,000 in annual funding to QBOW Child and Family Services to expand its services to operate a second community-based home for children in care in Prince Albert. The five-space home, which opened on March 10, 2025, provides temporary care for children under age 12 who are in the care of the Ministry of Social Services.

"This new community-based home addresses the need in Prince Albert and surrounding area for safe and supportive short-term placement options for children who are entering into care," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Partnering with QBOW Child and Family Services will ensure children from the Prince Albert area remain close to their families, friends, school community and cultural connections."

Community-based homes offer immediate placement options for children who cannot safely remain at home while the ministry works with their parents to address safety concerns or until a family-based care option is identified, such as an extended family member.

"QBOW strives to ensure that our community homes are embedded in culture, ceremony, language and tradition," QBOW Child and Family Services Executive Director Carmen Fourstar said. "We ensure these needs are met along with the children's physical, emotional, and mental needs. The children who live in our homes are loved, nurtured, and cared for to the best of our abilities. Our staff are trained and work hard to ensure it is a safe space for everyone."

When children enter into care, the ministry's primary goal is family reunification, working with parents to provide access to services such as parenting programs, addiction counselling and domestic violence prevention. The ministry also looks to extended family, with nearly 60 per cent of children in out of home care is placed with extended family members.

QBOW Child and Family Services Inc. provides child welfare services to four First Nations in Saskatchewan: Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation, Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, Wahpeton Dakota Nation and Wood Mountain Lakota Nation. QBOW also currently operates two other ministry-funded community-based care homes - one in Fort Qu'Appelle and another in Prince Albert.

For more information about QBOW and its programs, visit: https://qbow.ca/.

