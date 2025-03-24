Submit Release
Scribe Video Center Presents Power Politics Listen-Ins: A Journey Through Black and Puerto Rican Political Thought

Scribe Video Center and Free Library Present Power Politics Listen-Ins - Mondays, March 31 - May 19 at 6:30PM, Parkway Central Library with guest speakers including Joann Bell, John Churchville, and Karen Warrington (pictured)

Scribe Video Center and Free Library Present Power Politics Listen-Ins - Mondays, March 31 - May 19 at 6:30PM, Parkway Central Library (Room 108) with guest speakers including Joann Bell, John Churchville, and Karen Warrington (pictured)

Register Today for this Community Listening and Discussion Series in partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribe Video Center, in partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia, is proud to present Power Politics Listen-Ins, a compelling new series that explores Black and Puerto Rican political thought, activism, and community storytelling through archival recordings, contemporary interviews, and guided discussion.

Event Details:
📅 When: Mondays, March 31 - May 19, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
📍 Where: Parkway Central Library, Room 108
🎟️ Cost: FREE

Each session of the Power Politics Listen-Ins series will feature immersive audio stories followed by a facilitated discussion, creating space for collective learning and dialogue. Featured speakers include Karen Warrington, Alfie Politt, John Churchville, Barbara Easley-Cox, Bilal Qayyum, Rev. Pamela Williams, and Joann Bell, among others.

Whether you’re an organizer, historian, artist, or community member, this series offers a unique chance to connect with powerful narratives of resistance and resilience.

Space is limited for these Power Politics Listen-Ins. Don’t wait — register today to learn and join a vibrant community dedicated to making a difference through media!

REGISTER TODAY: SCRIBE.ORG/LISTENINS

###

About Power Politics

Power Politics is an oral history project organized by Scribe Video Center, exploring strategies for political empowerment by historically disenfranchised communities, specifically interviewing organizers, activists, strategists and leaders in the Black, Puerto-Rican, Asian-American and other economically disadvantaged communities.

These interviews, covering the period from 1945 until today, are carried out by Oral History Interns, who are high-school and college students trained in oral history methodology and documentary techniques by experienced journalist mentors. Learn more about scribe.org/power-politics.

About Scribe Video Center

Founded in 1982, Scribe Video Center is a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization dedicated to using video and audio for artistic expression and tools for social change. We offer workshops, screenings, and community production programs that empower storytellers to share their unique perspectives.
Discover more and become a member at scribe.org and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @scribevideocenter to stay connected.

