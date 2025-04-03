Out for Undergrad (O4U) Welcomes Nicole Cameli, JD, MBA to Board of Directors

New O4U Board Member Nicole Cameli, JD, MBA Out for Undergrad (O4U) Guidestar Platinum Ranked 501(c)3

We are dedicated to providing positive, life-changing experiences to a vibrant, ever-evolving, all-inclusive community of self-identified next generation influencers and leaders.” — Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) welcomes Nicole Cameli, JD, MBA, General Counsel, Measurement Solutions at Emerson to its Board of Directors. O4U is in the midst of a major expansion including the addition of a Google Classroom for its community, year round mentoring, its first Alumni Leadership Summit and transitioning its Life Sciences Pilot to a full conference. At the same time, the 20+ year tenured not-for-profit is adjusting its operational model to ensure resiliency, to align even more closely with the needs of Gen Z student hires during a tumultuous time and to adapt to changes in the recruitment industry in which Talent Acquisition (TAs) are being encouraged to take on more strategic advising roles with students.Nicole said: I am thrilled to be joining the Out for Undergrad Board of Directors particularly during this pivotal time for the organization. I look forward to working alongside individuals who are passionate about inspiring and building community for high-achieving LGBTQ2+ students and all people who want to live and work in an inclusive space that encourages diverse perspectives. It is truly a privilege to join this talented and innovative Board of Directors, the broader O4U team, our strategic partners and all of the undergraduate students that are part of the O4U network.”Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director, said: We are so grateful that Nicole has chosen to join our leadership team at this time in our history. We are in the midst of a sea change and excited to gain Nicole's tenured perspective on our mission and work. O4U is led by 100+ early and mid career stage volunteers supported by two full-time employees. For more than 20 years O4U has been a highly effective catalyst for social and economic mobility, inclusion, and equity for high achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates. We are dedicated to providing positive, life-changing experiences to a vibrant, ever-evolving, all-inclusive community of self-identified next generation influencers and leaders. Those who have attended O4U can attest to the life-changing impact of the programming they experience and the strong sense of community it creates. Our on-going Mentorship Program is designed to empower and support undergraduate students in their professional and personal development. The Alumni Association, supported by the Alumni and Special Events Team, provides opportunities for O4U Alumni to connect and give back to inspire the next generation. Our Learning Community is a space where any O4U Community member can access resources curated to assist with the personal and professional development. As we advance new opportunities for our students and alumni in 2025-26, I am so excited to work with Nicole and our Board to do everything we can to ensure that everyone we serve can achieve their full potential.

