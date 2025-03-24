RSU 11 Celebrates Literacy Innovation at Grades 6-12 Interdisciplinary Showcase

On March 13, there was an unmistakable buzz of energy and pride in RSU 11, as educators gathered for the Grades 6-12 Interdisciplinary Literacy Showcase. The event, held at Gardiner Area High School, marked the culmination of a year-long collaborative effort among middle and high school teachers to explore innovative strategies aimed at increasing student motivation, enhancing content literacy, and improving reading comprehension.

The event began with a warm welcome and an opening message that recognized the dedication and innovative spirit of the staff. Afterwards, attendees participated in a vibrant gallery walk, as dducators shared their team’s journeys at presentation tables. They highlighted creative approaches to building literacy skills in subjects ranging from science and social studies to mathematics, the arts, and beyond. Some teams also discussed topics like student motivation and engagement, question/answer relationships, productive struggle, note-taking strategies, and summarizing complex texts. Each presentation offered valuable insights and practical takeaways, showcasing the collective power of educators working toward a common goal.

This showcase represented how an initiative first supported by a Maine Department of Education (DOE) Literacy Grant has evolved into a sustainable and impactful movement in RSU 11. Even after that grant funding had ended, educators remained deeply committed to continuing this work. Fueled by a shared belief in its impact, they voluntarily pushed forward, driven by their dedication to improving student learning.

“Our teachers stepped up in incredible ways,” Angela Hardy, RSU 11 Curriculum Coordinator and Literacy Organizer, said. “They worked across disciplines, studied literacy research, tried new approaches in their classrooms, and thoughtfully examined the results. This showcase was about celebrating that commitment and the difference it’s making for our students.”

A staff survey conducted early in the year showed that teachers wanted more opportunities to collaborate, engage in ongoing professional learning, and receive support from colleagues as they strengthened their practice. As a result, RSU 11’s grade 6-12 educators began coming together as interdisciplinary teams to develop skills and strategies for literacy instruction across all content areas. Monthly planning and training sessions took place, allowing educators to work within multidisciplinary groups through Cycles of Action. At times, they collaborated closely with their team; and at other points, they worked independently to test strategies in their classrooms. Each cycle lasted between two and six weeks, encouraged teachers to design a research-based plan, implement it, study the results, and refine their approach or try something new.

For many educators, the initiative has marked a turning point in their professional practice. Shaunessy Laclair, a middle school Social Studies teacher and Literacy Facilitator, worked closely with an interdisciplinary team to explore the connections between productive struggle and a growth mindset. Her team’s work highlighted how literacy strategies can empower students to persevere through challenges and develop resilience as learners.

Laurie Tranten, a seventh-grade English Language Arts teacher and RSU 11 Literacy Facilitator at Gardiner Middle School, called the experience “the greatest initiative that our school has ever taken on.” She added, “It was exciting to see specific content vocabulary being showcased and different literacy strategies used in all content areas. Overall, the school has become more literacy-rich, with students engaging in literacy, based on contextual needs.”

Katy Jones, Librarian and RSU 11 Literacy Facilitator, reflected on how the interdisciplinary nature of the work has deepened collaboration.

“This professional learning experience allowed for different perspectives, increased professional engagement, and strengthened collaboration,” Jones said. “It was a great opportunity to be excited about teaching again—and students were excited about learning.”

Throughout these cycles, teachers used pre-assessments to determine students’ starting points, explored new instructional strategies, implemented changes in their teaching, and reassessed students to measure the impact. The showcase highlighted this important work, with presentations demonstrating the strategies used and the results educators witnessed in student learning.

Kirsten Perry, Secondary Literacy Coach for RSU 11, emphasized the collective effort that made this work so powerful.

“This showcase was an accumulative event that highlighted the power of collective efficacy in action,” Perry said. “The power of educators learning from each other provided one of the most impactful professional learning experiences I have participated in.” The event closed with a sense of celebration and renewed purpose, led by Delvina Miremadi-Baldino, the Executive Director of Maine Youth Thriving. She gave a beautiful closing speech to RSU 11 staff about youth mattering, the role staff plays in that goal, and the intersection of intentional and collaborative work to help students achieve and grow.

RSU 11’s Grades 6-12 Interdisciplinary Literacy Showcase was a testament to the power of teamwork, perseverance, and a shared belief that all students can succeed. RSU 11 remains committed to supporting educators and ensuring that every student has access to high-quality, engaging literacy instruction—no matter the subject area.