Contact: Heather Pillsworth, (845) 431-7911

Release Date: March 24, 2025 State Department Of Transportation Announces Start Of $67.8 Million Project To Upgrade State Route 17 Exit 122 Interchange In Orange County New Service Road, Ramps Will Enhance Safety and Reduce Congestion; Further Conversion of Highway to Interstate Standards Shared Use Path to Link local Retail Centers, Lodging and Medical Facilities New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting started on a project that will complete the upgrade of the State Route 17, Exit 122 interchange in the Town of Wallkill, Orange County, to meet federal interstate standards. The $67.8 million project will reconfigure the eastern portion of the interchange to create a new roadway system that will enhance safety and improve traffic flow at this vital junction serving one of the fastest growing regions in the state. Exit 122 is a major interchange that links State Route 17 with Interstate 84 and provides access to a host of area retail centers, lodging and medical facilities. This new project, which also includes a new shared use path for cyclists and pedestrians, builds on the success of earlier work, completed in 2015, that reconstructed the western portion of the interchange. “The Exit 122 project is part of our ongoing commitment of Governor Kathy Hochul to create a 21st Century transportation infrastructure that focuses on the needs of our communities, moves our economy forward and improves quality of life,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “By creating a state-of-the-art interchange at this location along with a new shared use path, we are enhancing safety along one of the state’s most important highways and easing travel to the many popular shopping, tourist and medical destinations that this fast-growing region has to offer.” The centerpiece of the project is the creation of a new collector-distributor (C-D) service road adjacent to State Route 17 that will connect the highway with entrance and exit ramps at East Main Street/Crystal Run Road. The C-D road will serve to separate through-traffic on the highway from vehicles that are exiting or entering State Route 17, creating a more efficient traffic flow and minimizing interactions between vehicles traveling at high-speeds on the mainline and those just entering and exiting the highway. To accommodate the C-D road and new acceleration and deceleration lanes needed for this project, the bridge carrying State Route 17 over the Wallkill River at Exit 122 will be reconstructed. Seven lane miles of roadway, including all exit and entrance ramps, will be resurfaced with fiber-reinforced, warm-mix asphalt, which is more long lasting and durable than traditional asphalt; and new high visibility pavement markings and reflectors will be installed to further enhance safety. A ten-foot-wide shared use path will be constructed along East Main Street/Crystal Run Road to provide pedestrians and cyclists with connections to local hotels, restaurants and medical facilities, including Garnet Health Medical Center. New curb ramps, pedestrian signals and crosswalks will also be installed at Crystal Run Crossing, the new westbound off ramp from State Route 17, the existing eastbound exit ramp and the medical center’s driveway. While construction is underway, motorists should expect lane shifts and limited daily lane closures. The project, which is expected to be completed by late 2026, compliments the work on the western half of the interchange that was completed in 2015 and included the realignment of Crystal Run Road to connect with East Main Street, construction of a new Main Street bridge and the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying State Route 17 over Interstate 84. State Route 17 is a heavily traveled artery that ties together the Mid-Hudson, Catskills and Southern Tier regions. The Exit 122 project is part of an overall and ongoing effort by NYSDOT to upgrade a 30-mile stretch of the highway in Orange and Sullivan Counties to interstate standards. A scoping report for the project to enhance safety and mobility along this corridor was released in September of 2024. Additional information regarding the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the upgrade of the roadway to interstate standards can be found here. An open house is also planned for Wednesday, April 9, at the Town of Wallkill Community Center located at 7-9 Wes Warren Drive, Scotchtown, NY 10941 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. NYSDOT representatives will be available to answer questions on the project. State Senator James Skoufis said, “I am gratified to see work starting on the Exit 122 upgrade to Route 17. Local residents and visitors deserve a safe and swift drive as they commute to work, school, or to visit the many amenities this area has to offer. As this region's population - and tourism - continue to grow, completing this project is a priority. Well paved, usable, and clear roads are a quality of life issue for New Yorkers, and I thank the DOT for moving forward with this project." Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, "The reconfiguration of the State Route 17 interchange at Exit 122 will be a welcome change, and will create a safer environment for motorists, bikers, and pedestrians. I am looking forward to a smooth construction season, and to an upgrade that will create a more efficient travel experience.” Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said, “Transportation plays a vital role in ensuring both public safety and economic growth. I am excited to see this significant investment in New York State’s infrastructure, particularly in Orange County. Upgrading the Exit 122 interchange on State Route 17 to meet federal interstate standards is a critical step forward in improving road safety and enhancing the overall efficiency of travel for our residents and visitors. I welcome this investment and look forward to future upgrades to state roads that run through our County and the positive impacts they will create.” Greg Lalevee, Business Manager of IUOE Local 825, said, “With the start of construction on State Route 17 Exit 122, we continue to see Governor Hochul's leadership and commitment to the Route 17 corridor. Projects like these are essential to unlocking the Hudson Valley’s economic potential and creating good-paying jobs. Our members and contractors look forward to continuing the work to make Route 17 the highway the Hudson Valley needs and deserves.” Maureen Halahan, President and CEO of the Orange County Partnership, said, “The Governor & the NYS Department of Transportation continue to deliver on their commitment to invest in the much needed improvements on Rte 17/86. These investments will enrich the quality of life for New Yorkers and provide additional opportunities to attract businesses that create meaningful jobs. This is an important milestone in the upgrade of this critical corridor.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.