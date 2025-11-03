Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: November 03, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on a Bridge Replacement Project in Town of Manheim, Herkimer County and Town of St. Johnsville, Montgomery County Open House Begins at 5 p.m. on November 12 at OESJ High School Cafeteria The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, November 12, pertaining to an upcoming bridge replacement project on State Route 5 at the East Canada Creek in the Town of Manheim, Herkimer County, and the Town of St. Johnsville, Montgomery County. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville (OESJ) High School Cafeteria, 44 Center Street, St. Johnsville, NY 13452. The public is welcome to attend this meeting as part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects. The project, which is in the preliminary design phase and tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027, would replace the current bridge with a new structure along State Route 5 over East Cananda Creek in the Town of Manheim, Herkimer County, and the Town of St. Johnsville, Montgomery County. This $10 million bridge replacement project would increase hydraulic capacity, making the bridge less vulnerable to flooding. The meeting will be an open house with no formal presentation. Attendees can view preliminary project plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to answer individual questions and address concerns about the projects. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447. About the Department of Transportation

