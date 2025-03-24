Shrina Kurani Appointed Deputy Director of Venture Capital at IBank

SACRAMENTO (March 24, 2025) — The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shrina Kurani as Deputy Director of Venture Capital. In this role, Kurani will oversee IBank’s efforts to expand venture capital investments that support California’s innovation economy and economic development initiatives.

Kurani brings a wealth of experience in venture capital, sustainability, and business development. Since 2023, she has served as a Venture Specialist at IBank, working to advance funding opportunities for high-growth startups and emerging industries. She has been a Managing Partner at SNØCAP, an early-stage investment firm, since 2022 and Vice President of Business at Republic, where she helped democratize startup investing. Her career also includes experience as an Associate at Better Ventures, focusing on mission-driven investments.

“Shrina’s expertise in venture capital and her passion for fostering innovation make her an invaluable addition to IBank’s leadership team,” said Scott Wu, IBank’s Executive Director. “Her strategic insight and commitment to economic development will help drive investments that strengthen California’s position as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Kurani holds a Master of Science in Environmental Studies and Sustainability Science from Lund University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Riverside.

“I am honored to step into this role at IBank and continue building pathways for entrepreneurs and startups to access capital,” said Kurani. “California is home to some of the world’s most groundbreaking companies, and I look forward to working with the team to support sustainable economic growth and innovation across the state.”