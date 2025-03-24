Updated with Photo: MPD Searching for Suspect in a Felony Assault on a Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying an ATV operator who struck MPD members in the Third District and fled the scene.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, at approximately 8:13 p.m., the Third District officers were attempting to make contact with a subject who was driving an ATV on public space in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. During that encounter, the subject struck two officers with the ATV. Both members sustained injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One of the officers suffered serious injuries. Both members have been released from a hospital.

The suspect and their ATV were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photo below:

https://youtu.be/C_wuZuEhNAs

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or ATV or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25037501

