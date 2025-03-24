President Donald J. Trump Increases Federal Cost Share for South Carolina

WASHINGTON -- Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Cameron Hamilton announced that President Donald J. Trump made additional disaster assistance available to the state of South Carolina to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene from Sept. 25 – Oct. 7, 2024.

The President authorized the federal cost-share for Public Assistance Category B, including direct federal assistance, to be increased to 100% of total eligible costs for a period of 120 days of the state’s choosing within the first 180 days from the start of the incident period. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for public assistance, the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and other needs assistance for total eligible costs.