Join us for The Son-Rise Program® In-Person Start-Up

Autism Treatment Center of America® announces The Son-Rise Program® In-Person Start-Up in Sheffield, Massachusetts, June 23rd - 27th.

SHEFFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Son-Rise Program, a transformative approach to autism treatment, is excited to announce its upcoming In-Person Start-Up event in Sheffield, Massachusetts, from June 23rd to 28th. This immersive parent training experience is designed for families and professionals who want to learn the Son-Rise Program methodology to help children on the autism spectrum reach their full potential.

The Son-Rise Program is known for its unique, child-centered approach, which fosters connection and communication between children and their caregivers. During this five-day event, participants will receive hands-on training from experienced Son-Rise Program professionals, learn how to create customized programs for their children and gain valuable insights into building meaningful relationships.

“This is an amazing opportunity for families and professionals to learn how to work with children with autism,” said Amanda Louison. “We are excited to bring our program back to Sheffield and share our unique approach with the community.”

The Son-Rise Program has helped thousands of families around the world. This in-person parent training in Sheffield is a chance for families to connect, share experiences, and learn from one another.

About The Son-Rise Program:

The Son-Rise Program is a proven, child-centered approach to autism treatment that empowers families and professionals to create meaningful connections with children on the autism spectrum. The program has been helping families for over 40 years, providing training and support to help children reach their full potential.

For more information about The Son-Rise Program In-Person Start-Up in Sheffield, Massachusetts, or to register, please visit https://autismtreatmentcenter.org/the-son-rise-program-in-person-start-up/ or contact a Program Advisor at 413-229-2100.

Introduction to The Son-Rise Program

