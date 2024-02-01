'5 DAYS TO LIVE' Documentary About One Couple Defying a Terminal Cancer Diagnosis Without Chemo / Without Radiation

SHEFFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "5 Days to Live," the compelling documentary on Barry "Bears" Neil Kaufman's life, is set for release, offering an intimate look into the transformative power of love and the choice to optimistically embrace and prevail over what was given as a death sentence in the face of a stage-four, body-wide metastatic cancer diagnosis.

About "5 Days to Live":

This heart-rending documentary delves deep into Bears' and his wife Samahria's life story, marked by life-changing challenges, unexpected victories, and the ultimate test of facing a terminal cancer diagnosis. With only days to live, Bears chose an extraordinary path of self-healing, rejecting traditional treatments (no chemo/no radiation). 21 months later, his story of survival and thriving is nothing short of miraculous.

Key Highlights:

- The love story of Bears and Samahria who met at 17 and 18 years old and continue to be passionately committed to each other after more than 60 years.

- The innovative creation of "The Option Process" and the "Son-Rise Program," changing the landscape of personal growth and autism treatment.

- Bears' audacious decision to forgo conventional cancer treatments, leading to unexpected and inspiring outcomes. His doctors, who did recent scans, see no cancer activity in his body and call him a “medical mystery” given they have not ever seen such an outcome without medical intervention.

Expectations from the Documentary:

"5 Days to Live" goes beyond storytelling to inspire and empower viewers. It's an invitation to re-examine life's challenges and explore the possibilities that emerge when we dare to think and act differently.

Release and Viewing Details:

"5 Days To Live" is slated to premiere on February 23, 2024, and will be available for viewing on YouTube. To access the trailers, click here.

About Barry "Bears" Neil Kaufman and Samahria Lyte Kaufman:

A visionary, author of 12 books, and an advocate for personal and social change, Bears, with his wife Samahria by his side, has impacted the lives of millions of people worldwide with their books, innovative concepts, and programs to help people become happier, and deal with trauma. Their groundbreaking "Son-Rise Program" has enabled parents and their children on the autism spectrum to create new possibilities based on a methodology of total respect, acceptance, and kindness that celebrates limitless human potential.

