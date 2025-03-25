Western States Envelope & Label Announces Acquisition of The Mark Andy Digital HD Label Press

NEW Mark Andy Digital HD Label Press at Western States Envelope & Label

New Hi-Resolution Mark Andy Digital HD Label Press added to Western States' lineup

BUTLER, WI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler, WI / March 24, 2025 / Western States Envelope & Label today announces the launch of their newly acquired Mark Andy Digital HD Label Press at their Label Plant in Sun Prairie, WI. This state-of-the-art machine enables Western States to increase its label offerings and production with the machine’s extended gamut digital print and top industry speeds.

Founded in 1908 by George F Moss, Western States Envelope & Label has been an industry leader in envelope and label manufacturing and continues today as a family run and owned company. Western States is known for its expertise, quality and innovation of custom envelopes, labels and packaging.

The Mark Andy Digital HD Label Press is designed with Business Responsive Technology®- the first true production-level digital solution. It combines highly configurable in-line converting and processing with high-quality digital printing at production -level speeds.

‘We are very excited about our recent acquisition of this incredible Mark Andy Digital HD press – adding to our all-star lineup of label presses’, said Steve Bayerlein, CEO of Western States Envelope.

‘We have been looking to enhance our label offerings by utilizing the technology and innovation of today’s newest presses. Now, we have the tool to better service our customers every day. Its high-resolution digital print (1200 dpi) combined with a production capacity (up to 400 fpm) in a single pass will produce a quality label every time – in record time!’, he added.

Steve concluded, ‘Our goal, at Western States, has always been to provide unsurpassed customer service to our customers. We strive to be partners with our customers, not just vendors. With our new Mark Andy Digital HD, our customers are going to continue to receive top notch service and a quality label product – the way it has for five generations.’

ABOUT

Western States Envelope & Label is an envelope and label manufacturer dedicated to serving its customers since 1908. Western States is headquartered in Butler, Wisconsin and has six facilities including the Label Plant in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The company is known for its expansive offerings, progressive manufacturing techniques and commitment to environmental initiatives including many SFI [R] Chain-of-Custody Certified products. Customers count on Western States for the industry’s largest inventory of in-stock envelope products ready for immediate shipment, convenient 24/7 online ordering, expert sales and customer service support, and custom envelope and label manufacturing capabilities.

We live our mission — Custom Solutions – Proven Results since 1908.



Contact: Dan Leeson

Western States Envelope & Label

www.wsel.com

4480 N 132nd St | Butler, WI 53007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.