Western States Envelope & Label Acquires Vision Envelope

Steve Bayerlein, CEO(L) welcomes Mark Zerona and Vison Envelope to the Western States Family.

Acquisition expands Western States Envelope & Label manufacturing and distribution in Southeast US

BUTLER, WI, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WESTERN STATES ENVELOPE AND LABEL ANNOUNCES

Western State Envelope and Label today announces the acquisition of Vision Envelope in Charlotte, NC. The acquisition will enable Western States to increase its envelope manufacturing presence and distribution in the Southeast United States.

This new addition joins the current Western States Envelope and Label plants in Walbridge, OH, Erlanger, KY, Vadnais Heights, MN, Sun Prairie, WI and its corporate headquarters in Butler, WI.

Founded in 1908 by George F. Moss, Western States Envelope and Label has been an industry leader in envelope and label manufacturing and continues today as a family run and owned company. While its 1200+ stock products with same day shipping are sold throughout the country – Western States is known for its expertise, quality, and innovation in customized envelope products. A process Geroge F. Moss put in place when the doors opened in 1908 and continues to this day.

Vision Envelope, founded in 1990, is a manufacturer and printer of envelopes located in Charlotte, NC.

The acquisition provides Western States a generous extension of not only envelope manufacturing capacity, but a solid presence in our southeastern markets.

Vision’s full staff, as well as existing clients, will migrate to Western States – experiencing a seamless transition and exemplary customer service.

‘We are very excited about the recent acquisition of Vision Envelope, Charlotte, NC. and bringing them into the Western States family’, said Steve Bayerlein, CEO of Western States Envelope.

‘We have been looking to expand our manufacturing footprint in the Southeast for some time and finding the right partner was key. When the opportunity to purchase Vision presented itself, we knew it would be a good fit for all parties.’

‘Vision will bring us quicker turnaround in the Southeast. We believe this is an expanding area and a presence there will help the long-term goals of Western States. We are fortunate that all employees and former owners will be joining Western States. We look forward to the future growth this area will bring in the long term,’ he added.

‘Our goal at Vision Envelope has always been to provide unsurpassed customer service to our accounts. We wanted our account base to feel as though we were an extension of their company and not just a vendor. We have developed a great team that reflects these values. Western States Envelopes and Labels’ acquisition will make us stronger for the future as we both share the same commitment to superior product and customer service,’ said Mark Zerona, Owner/President at Vision Envelope.

ABOUT

Western States Envelope & Label is an envelope and label manufacturer dedicated to serving its customers since 1908. Western States is headquartered in Butler, Wisconsin and has six facilities including one label plant. The company is known for its expansive offerings, progressive manufacturing techniques and commitment to environmental initiatives including many SFI Chain-of-Custody Certified products. Customers count on Western States for the industry’s largest inventory of in-stock products ready for immediate shipment, convenient 24/7 online ordering, expert sales and customer service support, and custom envelope and label manufacturing capabilities.

We live our mission – Custom Solutions – Proven Results since 1908