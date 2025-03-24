Recipient: American Specialty Pharmacy United States Issuing Office: United States

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations, Division II

4040 N. Central Expressway, Suite 300

Dallas, Texas 75204

July 28, 2017

Abdul Hameed, Owner

American Specialty Pharmacy, Inc.

13988 Diplomat Drive, Suite 100

Farmers Branch, Texas 75234

Dear Mr. Hameed:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your response to our warning letter (WL# 2016-DAL-WL-27) dated June 28, 2016. From June 13, 2017, to June 14, 2017, FDA investigators conducted an inspection of your facility, American Specialty Pharmacy, located at 2743 W. 15th Street, Plano, Texas 75075-7525. We acknowledge that your firm has ceased production of drugs at this facility.

If you decide to resume compounding operations in the future, please provide an explanation of each step taken to prevent the recurrence of the violations cited in the warning letter, as well as copies of related documentation. In addition to taking appropriate corrective actions, your firm should notify this office prior to resuming production of any drug products in the future.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to assure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

If you have additional questions, please contact me at 214-253-5288.

Sincerely,

/S/

John W. Diehl

Acting Director, Compliance Branch

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations, Division II