Governor Mills Announces Early Closure of State Offices Due to Winter Weather

March 24, 2025

With winter weather expected to create hazardous travel conditions during the afternoon commute, Governor Janet Mills has directed state offices to close at 2:00 p.m. today, Monday, March 24, 2025.

“Spring may have arrived this weekend, but winter weather isn’t done with us yet,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I urge all Maine people to use caution on the roads this afternoon. Please give extra space to plow trucks and emergency responders working to keep our roads clear and our communities safe.”

Much of Maine is under a winter weather advisory, with the National Weather Service warning of snow bands this afternoon that could bring periods of heavy snowfall, rapid accumulation, and dangerous travel conditions.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine’s electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.