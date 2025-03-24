Gov. Little hosts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to push for balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution

Boise, Idaho – Governor Ron DeSantis joined Governor Brad Little at the Idaho Statehouse today to push for support for a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Governors Little and DeSantis highlighted the alarming and unsustainable trend of federal spending. They said the only real way to rein in the federal budget for good is for the balanced budget amendment campaign to reach 33 state convention calls – the threat of a convention – and force Congress to propose a balanced budget amendment for ratification.

“States like Idaho and Florida are precisely what President Trump envisions for America. Our states run balanced budgets not just because our state constitutions require it but because it is just the right thing to do,” Governor Little said. “Now is the time to step up and help President Trump stop the runaway freight train of federal spending. It's not what the founders envisioned for our great country. I want to thank Governor DeSantis for coming all the way to Idaho for this important message.”

The governors noted every state but one has a balanced budget requirement in its constitution, and every family in America must live within their means. The federal government, which could bankrupt us all, is the only entity that does not.

The solution to the federal spending problem is for leaders in Washington, D.C., to make meaningful cuts to the federal budget, which President Trump is actively working to achieve. The solution also requires a constitutional amendment to force Congress to balance the budget. It is unlikely Congress itself would propose balanced budget amendment for ratification but 27 of the 34 required states have passed resolutions calling for a convention to propose the amendment.

Idaho has not yet passed a resolution.

“In my State of the State address last year, I announced that I signed on as a member of the Governors Debt Council for a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution and called on the Legislature to embrace the State of Idaho’s role in forcing Congress to live within the people’s means,” Governor Little added.

Governor DeSantis provided the following statement on his visit to Idaho today:

“I joined Governor Brad Little in Idaho today to urge lawmakers to consider a resolution to amend the U.S. Constitution to require a Balanced Budget Amendment. Florida and 26 other states have already passed similar resolutions.

“An amendment to the U.S. Constitution requiring a balanced federal budget would force Congress to get their act together and take the action necessary to become a fiscally sound country once again. Most importantly, a constitutional amendment would make responsible federal spending practices—including those currently advocated for by @DOGE—permanent, so that no future Congress or President could undo them.

“Congress will never cut off the spending spigot voluntarily. We the People must stop the gravy train. That’s why people across the country should advocate for their state to join those 27 others and call for a Balanced Budget Amendment.”