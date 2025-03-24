Cybertip Leads to Arrest of Obion County Woman on Charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

OBION COUNTY – TBI special agents and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), has resulted in the arrest of a Union City woman, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

On March 18th, TBI agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child sexual abuse material (CSAM) involving a minor child. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Alexis Duncan had distributed the CSAM on the chat messenger platform KIK.

On March 19th, TBI agents and investigators with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant of Duncan’s residence, where electronic devices were seized.

Alexis Duncan (DOB 03/05/2001) was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. She was booked into the Obion County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

***

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

The TBI has information about online dangers, sextortion, and common-sense tips for the public on its website, at www.tn.gov/tbi. Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills should visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, at www.netsmartz.org.