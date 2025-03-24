SCC, Spartanburg School District 3 & USC Upstate Partner to Launch Spartanburg County’s First Teacher Pathway Program

Group photo of students and leaders from SCC, Spartanburg School District 3, and USC Upstate celebrating their partnership.

SPARTANBURG , SC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC), Spartanburg School District 3 (SSD3), and the University of South Carolina Upstate (USC Upstate) have partnered to create the TEACHSpartanburg program, the first Teacher Pathway Program for high school students in Spartanburg County. This innovative initiative allows students to begin their journey toward a teaching career through dual enrollment courses with SCC and USC Upstate, earning both an associate’s degree from SCC and a bachelor’s degree from USC Upstate within two years of graduating high school.The TEACHSpartanburg program addresses the critical teacher shortage in the county by offering a clear pathway for District 3 students to become educators within their community. As part of the program, students will gain invaluable real-world experience by completing student teaching assignments in District 3 classrooms, participating in mentorship programs with current teachers, and engaging in professional development opportunities designed to enhance their teaching skills.“The TEACHSpartanburg program is a transformative opportunity for our community, offering a direct pathway to teaching careers right here in Spartanburg,” said Dr. Michael Mikota, President of Spartanburg Community College. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to addressing the teacher shortage while providing District 3 students with the opportunity to become leaders in the classroom.”“This program will provide exceptional career preparation for students who want to pursue a career in teaching,” said Chancellor Bennie L. Harris, PhD. “That’s important to USC Upstate. We are always looking at ways to accelerate training and ready our students for the needs of the workforce.”“We are excited to be part of this unique collaboration with Spartanburg Community College and USC - Upstate,” said Dr. Julie Fowler, Superintendent of Spartanburg School District Three. “TEACHSpartanburg offers a cost-effective way for our students to prepare for a career in education, while also intentionally addressing workforce needs by utilizing our current dual enrollment program.”The TEACHSpartanburg program is designed to provide a supportive and collaborative environment where students are mentored by experienced teachers and prepared for the classroom through hands-on teaching experiences. This initiative is an important step toward ensuring the long-term success of Spartanburg County’s educational system by developing locally-grown educators who are deeply connected to the community they serve.

