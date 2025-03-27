Vital Pet Life Expands into Canada with Amazon Distribution

Vital Pet Life's Products for Canadian Distribution Vital Pet Life logo Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life

U.S. Woman-Owned Pet Brand On Trajectory Of Growth With International Expansion

This expansion aligns with our strategic roadmap, leveraging Vital Pet Life's e-commerce expertise to penetrate the Canadian market, replicating the success achieved in the US.” — Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Pet Life, the Los Angeles based pet wellness brand, announced its recent expansion into the Canadian retail market with Amazon as their warehousing and distribution partner. Currently Vital Pet Life’s line of products is sold in the United States directly through the Vital Pet Life website and Amazon, Chewy, Walmart and Petco marketplaces.“We’re thrilled to announce our expansion into the Canadian market through Amazon’s marketplace. With over 30,000 top ratings and reviews in the U.S., Vital Pet Life will now be able to reach new Canadian pet families with our best-selling science-backed and third party tested omega-3 fish oil products,” said Donie Yamamoto CEO and founder of Vital Pet Life.Amazon’s Canadian marketplace will offer the ORIVO-origin verified and Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable Pollock and Salmon Oil blend and the ORIVO-origin certified Salmon Oil.Vital Pet Life is the first North American pet supplement company to verify its brand's fish oils through ORIVO's certification ensuring:• An NMR-based (nuclear magnetic resonance) laboratory test verifying Vital Pet Life's fish oils' authenticity based on species and geographic originThe MSC blue fish label is only applied to fish from fisheries that have been certified to the MSC Fisheries Standard, a science-based set of requirements for sustainable fishing ensuring;• Their salmon is caught in a sustainable way, guaranteeing healthy oceans and safeguarding seafood supplies for the future“This expansion aligns with our strategic roadmap, leveraging Vital Pet Life's e-commerce expertise to penetrate the Canadian market, replicating the success achieved in the US," said Donie Yamamoto. "Our certified fish oils offer pet parents a differentiated value proposition, as well as our promise to build their trust through our products’ transparency. Traceability, sustainability and animal advocacy are the tenets upon which we’ve built Vital Pet Life, and we’re thrilled to now share these values with and support our new Canadian pet consumers. “Vital Pet Life’s product line includes Vital Probiotic for dogs, a vet-developed probiotic blend of two canine-specific bacteria strains and two wolf-specific bacteria strains for a dog’s best gut health, Vital Hip + Joint for dogs and cats, featuring New Zealand green-lipped mussel and a blend of Antarctic krill extract and Type II collagen promoting overall mobility. In addition are Liquid Glucosamine MSM Chondroitin, helping to support pet's mobility, joint, and bone health, and Oatmeal Aloe Shampoo, infused with oatmeal, aloe vera, yucca, chamomile and jojoba oil to soften, calm and heal a pet's skin and coat.About Vital Pet LifeDonie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, with a mission of sustainability, trust through transparency, and animal advocacy. Vital Pet Life, a certified WBENC woman-owned business has made the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years in a row, beginning in 2021. Vital Pet Life is a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, rePurpose Global, is MSC certified sustainable & ORIVO origin verified. Find out more at VitalPetLife.com and @VitalPetLife on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

