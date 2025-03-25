eGiftify & Oracle Simphony: Seamless Gift Card Management Now Live

eGiftify Announces Seamless Integration with Oracle Simphony, Revolutionizing Gift Card Programs for Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eGiftify , a leading provider of omni-channel gift card, loyalty, and ticketing solutions, today announced a new integration with Oracle Simphony, a widely used point-of-sale (POS) system throughout the hospitality industry, including hotels, resorts, and restaurants. This integration streamlines gift card management, enhances customer experience, and boosts revenue for restaurants utilizing Oracle Simphony.The eGiftify integration with Oracle Simphony enables the seamless processing of digital and physical gift cards as well as promotional engagement directly within the POS system. This eliminates manual entry, reduces errors, and speeds up transaction times, improving operational efficiency. Merchants can now easily sell, redeem, and manage gift cards across all channels, including online, in-store, and mobile devices, creating a cohesive and convenient customer experience."We are thrilled to bring the power of eGiftify's gift card platform to Oracle Simphony users," said Susi Barakat, Founder and CEO at eGiftify. "This integration simplifies gift card management and provides brands with valuable tools to drive sales and customer loyalty. By integrating directly with Simphony, we're making it easier than ever for our hundreds of hotel and restaurant partners to seamlessly leverage the benefits of our robust gift card and loyalty program."Key Benefits of the eGiftify and Oracle Simphony Integration:● Simplified Gift Card Management: Streamlined digital and physical gift card processing directly within the Oracle Simphony POS.● Enhanced Customer Experience: Faster transaction times and seamless redemption across all channels.● Increased Revenue: Drive sales with easy-to-use digital and physical gift card programs.● Reduced Errors: Eliminate manual entry and minimize discrepancies.● Real-Time Reporting: Access detailed reports on gift card sales, redemptions, and balances.Loyalty Program Integration Coming SoonBuilding on the success of the gift card integration, eGiftify is developing a complete loyalty program integration with Oracle Simphony, which is expected to launch next quarter. This upcoming integration will allow merchants to seamlessly manage loyalty, rewards, and customer data to engage meaningfully with their customers and tie it to their existing Simphony system."We are committed to providing the hospitality industry with a comprehensive solution for relevant customer engagement," added Barakat. "The upcoming loyalty program integration will further empower hotels and restaurants to build stronger customer relationships and drive repeat business."Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Retailers using Oracle Simphony can now leverage eGiftify's powerful gift card platform to enhance their customer experience and boost revenue. For more information about the integration and upcoming loyalty program features, please visit www.egiftify.com About eGiftify:eGiftify is a leading provider of omni-channel gift card, loyalty, and event ticketing solutions, helping businesses of all sizes drive sales, increase customer engagement, and build lasting relationships. Our platform offers a seamless and customizable solution for managing gift cards and loyalty programs across multiple channels.

