eGiftify Welcomes Industry Veteran Dan Farrell as Chief Growth Officer and Head of Operations
Exciting News at eGiftify!
Dan’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the industry make him the perfect addition to our team as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eGiftify, a leading white-label omnichannel digital gifting, loyalty, marketing, and engagement solution, is excited to announce the appointment of Dan Farrell as Chief Growth Officer and Head of Operations. With a distinguished career in the industry, Farrell brings a wealth of experience and expertise to eGiftify, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients.
Dan Farrell joins eGiftify with an impressive track record of driving growth and operational excellence in the digital gifting and payments sector. His extensive background includes leadership roles at First Data Corporation and CashStar (acquired by Blackhawk Network), where he successfully spearheaded initiatives that enhanced customer engagement, streamlined operations, and significantly boosted revenue.
In his new role at eGiftify, Farrell will oversee the company’s growth strategies and operational processes, ensuring that eGiftify continues to lead the market in providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses looking to increase revenue and amplify their brand through thoughtful gifting and loyalty. eGiftify’s comprehensive offerings include gift card processing, loyalty programs, marketing and promotions, event ticketing, and both physical and digital gift cards, available across in-store, online, in-app, and mobile device platforms.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dan Farrell to the eGiftify team,” said Susi Barakat, Founder and CEO of eGiftify. “Dan’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the industry make him the perfect addition to our team as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. His strategic vision and operational expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation.”
Farrell expressed his enthusiasm about joining eGiftify, stating, “I am honored to join eGiftify and work alongside such a talented team. eGiftify’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and delivering exceptional results. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success and helping our clients achieve their business goals through our comprehensive digital gifting and payments solutions.”
With Dan Farrell on board, eGiftify is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory and further solidify its position as a leader in the digital gifting and payments industry.
About eGiftify eGiftify is a white-label omnichannel digital gifting, loyalty and engagement solution that enables merchants to increase their revenue and amplify their brand through thoughtful gifting and loyalty solutions. Offering a wide range of services including gift card processing, loyalty programs, marketing and promotions, event ticketing, and both physical and digital gift cards, eGiftify operates across in-store, online, in-app, and mobile device platforms. For more information, visit eGiftify’s website.
