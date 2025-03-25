Go!Foton Showcases Innovations in Optical Connectivity for AI at OFC 2025

Go!Foton Mobile Demo Unit PEACOC EVA panel with spreadable adapters (shown without cover)

10 years of PEACOC spreadable adapter technology and a look at what’s next

We don't create in a vacuum. Everything must perform exceptionally for our customers’ unique needs. This is particularly important as AI proliferates and networks are called on to do so much more.” — Go!Foton CTO Dr. David Z. Chen

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go!Foton , an industry leader in advanced optics and photonics technology, today announced they will showcase their full fiber optic connectivity portfolio and innovation roadmap at OFC. Their optical solutions are designed to enable speed, density, reliability, and performance with unmatched usability which is especially important for technicians building and managing AI networks. Visitors will have hands-on access to the portfolio in their on-site mobile demo unit and in their innovation showcase, where CTO Dr. David Z. Chen will be available to discuss the future of optics.The innovation showcase will feature first-looks at solutions for high performance computing and AI data centers , including transceivers and fiber connectivity products designed for 800G and beyond. Additionally, the company will demonstrate how their existing portfolio provides end-to-end DCI.“We approach our development roadmap holistically,” said Dr. Chen. “While we examine all aspects of the form, fit, and function of a specific solution, we also consider the interface with adjacent technologies and how these solutions will be managed. Nothing we create operates in a vacuum. Everything must perform exceptionally for each of our customers’ unique needs. This is particularly important as AI proliferates and networks are called on to do so much more.”This approach to photonics and optics innovation has a long history at Go!Foton. 2025 marks the 10-year anniversary of a landmark innovation, the PEACOC spreadable adapters that may be found in all the groups’ panels and terminals.Visitors will be able to explore many data center and outside plant solutions, including:● A full complement of fiber patch panels, including the new, Lightwave Innovation Award winning PEACOC 360 spooling patch panel with 100’ of built-in cordage, the PEACOC EVA for high density applications, and PEACOC NEMO Panel with VSFF connectors supporting superior access to over 1000 fibers in a 1 RU panel, maximizing density and simplifying cable installations.● A wide array of outside plant and MDU terminals such as the Lightwave Innovation Award winning Connect or Repair Enclosure Kit (CORE Kit), the PEACOC Small Fiber Terminal which is extremely compact for up to 24 drops in a multi dwelling unit (MDU) environment and the PEACOC Compact OSP Terminal, a high-density indoor/outdoor rated drop terminal with options for splice-in or pre-stubbed configurations.Show-goers can meet with the experts from Go!Foton and get a first-hand look at the new solutions at OFC booth 1830 from April 1-3, 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.-End-Go!Foton and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.About Go!FotonBased in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and their businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what’s possible and creating what’s next.Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

The NEW Go!Foton PEACOC® 360

