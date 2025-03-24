Minister Maropene Ramokgopa: United Nations Country Team Retreat

Program Director,

Your Excellency, Mr Nelson Muffuh, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in South Africa,

Honourable Mr David Masondo, Deputy Minister of Finance,

Your Excellency, Mr Claver Gatete, Executive Director of the UN Economic Commission for Africa,

Mr Khulekani Mathe, Chief Executive Officer of Business Unity South Africa,

Representative of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Heads of United Nations Agencies in South Africa,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen!

Good Morning!​

It is an honour and a privilege to join you today at this important Retreat as you deliberate on your strategic vision and how to support South Africa's development over the next five years.

At the outset, I wish to acknowledge the important role of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) under the sterling leadership of His Excellency, Mr Nelson Muffuh, Resident Coordinator. The collaborative spirit and partnership that you have demonstrated in working with our Government and other stakeholders has been invaluable.

Our country is at a crucial juncture—one where bold, decisive action is required to steer us towards a future of economic growth, social justice, and sustainability.

The Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029 was adopted by the Extended Cabinet Lekgotla on 29-30 January 2025 and formally approved by Cabinet on 26 February 2025.

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 6 February 2025, His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed that the actions contained in the MTDP will advance the following three strategic priorities of the 7th Administration, namely:

Driving inclusive growth and job creation Reducing poverty and tackle the high cost of living Building a capable, ethical, and developmental state

The MTDP marks a historic moment in our democracy, as it gives effect to the second Government of National Unity (GNU) in the democratic dispensation of our country. It thus serves as to guide the strategic intent of Government in the remaining term of the 7th Administration.

Furthermore, the MTDP 2024-2029 provides a comprehensive framework of interventions and targets to guide the actions of public sector institutions over this term.

This Plan also marks a critical phase towards the National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030, as it is the final medium-term plan before the 2030 deadline of the NDP. Therefore, it seeks to accelerate delivery of core areas, primarily with a focus on realising rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth and job creation.

The MTDP replaces the previous Medium-Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) and seeks to overcome some of the challenges that have hindered focused planning and delivery, such as fragmented priorities and lack of integration across government.

The MTDP addresses these shortcomings by focusing on policy coherence and priority setting while building the capacity of the Centre of Government. Its goal is to improve the state's ability to deliver on its developmental mandate effectively. This governance approach thus prioritises outcomes and impact.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The development of the MTDP followed a participatory approach that involved government and non-state actors. The DPME started the process by inviting written submissions from stakeholders across different sectors. These contributions were then consolidated and aligned to the State of Intent of the GNU and the goals of the NDP: Vision 2030. This established a minimum programme of priorities that guided target setting for government clusters to ensure alignment with national priorities.

As part of the process, the DPME engaged with the National Planning Commission (NPC), the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD), all five government clusters, and all nine provincial government executive committees between August 2024 and January 2025.

The DPME also shared the key outcomes of the MTDP with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in November 2024. These stakeholder engagements contributed technical input into the MTDP, helping to define the outcomes, strategic interventions, indicators, and targets outlined in the Result Frameworks.

Distinguished Guests,

At the heart of the MTDP is a simple yet powerful vision for an inclusive, resilient, and prosperous South Africa. To achieve this, we must focus on several key priorities.

The First Key Priority relates to Economic Growth and Job Creation. Unemployment remains one of our greatest challenges, especially among youth. The MTDP prioritises industrialisation, entrepreneurship, and investment in high-growth renewable energy, technology, and manufacturing sectors. We aim to build an economy that works for all by supporting small businesses and strengthening labour market policies. Our target is to achieve economic growth above 3% by 2029.

Secondly, we need to Invest in our People: Education, healthcare, and social protection are fundamental pillars of development. Expanding Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes, improving public healthcare, and strengthening social grants will ensure no one is left behind.

The Third Key Priority is on Strengthening Governance and Public Service: It is very clear that a capable, accountable, and responsive state is crucial for achieving our development goals. This requires tackling corruption, improving local government efficiency, and ensuring every public rand is spent wisely and effectively.

Infrastructure Development is the Fourth Key Priority of the MTDP. We believe that access to clean water, electricity, sanitation, and reliable public transport is not a privilege but a right. It is for this reason that the MTDP outlines ambitious plans to upgrade and expand infrastructure to ensure all South Africans enjoy decent living conditions.

The Fifth Key Priority is on Addressing Climate Change: Our economy must transition toward a sustainable, low-carbon future. The Just Energy Transition is at the forefront of our agenda as we scale up renewable energy, protect natural resources, and ensure no worker or community is left behind in this transition.

Finally, A Stronger Partnership is key to achieving the lofty priorities outlined in the MTDP. Therefore, the important role and key support of the United Nations (UN) to South African cannot be over-emphasized.

Your Excellency, Resident Coordinator,

As we pursue these priorities, we do so with the unwavering support of the UN. The UN has over the years been a steadfast partner, providing expertise, resources, and global best practices to strengthen our development efforts, as demonstrated in the following areas:

Economic Sector: The UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have been instrumental in helping us to develop policies that support job creation, economic diversification, and entrepreneurship, particularly targeting youth employment and small businesses.

Education and Healthcare: The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and UNAIDS have worked tirelessly to improve access to early childhood development, maternal healthcare, and HIV/AIDS prevention programmes.

Governance and Social Justice: The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has partnered with us to combat corruption, strengthen the rule of law, and address gender-based violence, while the UN High Commission for Refugees has assisted in supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

Climate Action: The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have been instrumental in supporting our energy transition, sustainable urban development, and climate resilience strategies.

We believe that the UN Country Team can play a key role in supporting government to build the capability of the state. This includes facilitating alignment between the MTDP and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework towards 2030. In particular, UNCT can play a role in building the capability of the state to support development planning and by sharing key insights and approaches from other countries.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The success of the MTDP will be measured by achieving its targets and improving citizens' living conditions. Effective service delivery will build trust in government. As the President directed in SONA 2025, we will embrace a culture of quality within the public sector.

Our Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and the Presidency will track cluster progress and address underperformance through corrective action. In this context, the UNCT can support this by providing independent research and assessments on progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In addition, the implementation of the MTDP will leverage lessons from successful initiatives such as Operation Vulindlela while learning from global best practices. Strategic partnerships with business, labour, academia, civil society, traditional leaders, and multilateral institutions such as the UN will be key to successful delivery.

As a country and Government, we have the vision, the plan, and the partnerships. But none of this will succeed without our collective action. The path ahead will not be easy. However, the future of South Africa is not written in stone—it is shaped by the decisions we make today.

Let us seize this moment. Let us work together—government, business, civil society, and international partners—to realise our development aspirations.

The GNU's MTDP 2024-2029 is more than just a policy document. It is a commitment to the people of South Africa to build a stronger economy, a more just society, and a future where opportunity is within reach for all.

With the continued support of the UN, our regional partners, and the people of this great nation, I do not doubt that we will succeed.

Let us move forward together.

I wish you a successful and results-orientated Retreat as you review your work and plan for the years ahead.

I Thank You.

#GovZAupdates