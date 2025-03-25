Helios Announces Strategic Partnership with Galaxy to Revolutionize Epitaxy Equipment Performance

Helios will be leveraging Galaxy's Hyperdrive platform to provide epitaxy tool owners with unprecedented data insights and tool optimization capabilities.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helios Technical Services is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Galaxy , a trusted innovator in semiconductor manufacturing solutions for over 25 years. By combining Helios’ expertise in technical prowess and advanced metric acquisition with Galaxy's cutting-edge Hyperdrive technology, this collaboration is set to transform the capabilities of legacy toolsets in the epitaxy process for the semiconductor materials industry.The shared mission of Helios and Galaxy is to deliver modern, reliable tool metrics and actionable information, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to improve equipment performance, enhance process efficiencies, and achieve unmatched results.“The partnership with Galaxy marks a pivotal moment for Helios,” said Helios President, Steve Burch. “Together, we are empowering semiconductor manufacturers with state-of-the-art solutions to tackle challenges in thin film deposition processes and beyond. This is just the beginning of a promising, innovation-driven future.”“We’re excited about the opportunity to come alongside Helios to address a critical need in thin-film deposition for semiconductors,” said Galaxy co-founder and President, Wes Smith. “Helios’s proven skill and expertise in epitaxy equipment combined with Galaxy’s proven data processing and Machine Learning systems will deliver significant new competitive advantages for our customers.”Helios’s all-new data acquisition system, combined with Galaxy’s Hyperdrive platform, will provide semiconductor manufacturers with unprecedented visibility into critical equipment behavior. For over 25 years, Galaxy has been a trusted partner for semiconductor test data analytics, and with the launch of Hyperdrive in 2024, it integrates advanced Machine Learning and predictive analytics into thin film deposition processes, further enhancing the capabilities of Helios’s technology. This powerful combination offers benefits such as:Equipment Health Monitoring – Real-time insights into equipment performance to minimize downtime and extend tool life.Tool Matching Accuracy – Improved consistency and quality across systems, leading to better process reliability and uptime.Virtual Metrology – Fast and accurate insights to optimize manufacturing efficiencies while reducing costs.These features not only enhance manufacturing outcomes but also provide semiconductor companies with the tools to improve yields, lower operational costs, and ensure device reliability—a testament to Helios’s longstanding commitment to the industry.For more information about our partnership and to explore how these innovations can benefit your business, visit www.heliostechnicalservices.com or contact Helios at 602-418-8858.About Helios Technical ServicesHelios Technical Services has been a trusted name in the semiconductor and epitaxy industry, providing advanced equipment solutions and top-tier services. With a focus on improving epitaxy equipment performance, Helios delivers affordable, reliable, and efficient solutions that redefine excellence for its customers. Learn more at www.heliostechnicalservices.com About GalaxyFor over 25 years, Galaxy has been a trusted partner to semiconductor design and manufacturing companies worldwide. Galaxy specializes in increasing manufacturing yields, improving efficiency, lowering costs, and enhancing device reliability. The company’s groundbreaking Hyperdrive technology exemplifies their leadership in the fields of machine learning and predictive analytics. Learn more at www.galaxysemi.com

