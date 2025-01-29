Sawicki Speed Adds 2-Into-1 Exhaust for Harley-Davidson Sportster Models

Sawicki Speed introduces their high performance 2-into-1 exhaust for Harley Sportster models. Sawicki's exhaust system offers Sportster riders increased torque and horsepower, weight savings, and added ground clearance compared to stock exhausts.

Unmistakable sound. Unrelenting performance. Unapologetically American.

DENVER, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sawicki Speed, the North Carolina-based motorcycle exhaust manufacturer renowned for its commitment to performance, is proud to announce the release of its 2-into-1 Shorty exhaust system for 1991-2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycles . Built to optimize performance, style and sound, this exhaust system is now available for order.Sawicki Speed delivers sound, performance and style to Harley-Davidson Sportster models with a system engineered for exceptional air flow performance and optimized back pressure. Crafted from mandrel bent, aircraft-grade 304 stainless steel, the 2-Into-1 Shorty Exhaust includes 1-3/4” primaries and a precision hand-formed merge collector, ensuring superior durability and performance that meets the demands of aggressive riding. The shorty-style design offers increased ground clearance, as well as 17 lbs weight savings over stock exhaust systems.Included with each Sawicki Speed exhaust is a set of Sawicki's performance exhaust gaskets, mounting hardware, and bracket for easy at-home installation. The system is fully compatible with OEM mid controls and integrates an 18mm sensor port for aftermarket tuners, with 12mm reducers included in the package.Each Sawicki Speed exhaust is proudly made in America and backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.Key Features:Fits 1991-2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster modelsAircraft-grade 304 stainless steel construction for unmatched durabilityShorty style for bold looks and added ground clearanceSignature deep, powerful sound profileIntegrated 18mm sensor port and included 12mm reducers for aftermarket tunersFully compatible with OEM mid controlsEasy installation with included hardware and gasketsMade in the USA with Limited Lifetime WarrantyRiders can view the new Sportster Shorty 2-1 exhaust and order today at www.sawickispeed.com . Be sure to follow Sawicki on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for the latest updates and product announcements.About Sawicki SpeedSawicki Speed has been setting the standard for 2-1 stainless steel exhaust since 2011. Based in Denver, NC, Sawicki produces performance aftermarket exhaust systems for Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. Their mandrel-bent and TIG welded exhausts are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, giving riders the performance they want for the life of the pipe. Learn more at www.sawickispeed.com

Hear the exhaust system in action!

