Minister Parks Tau publishes intention to designate proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone for public comment

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau has today published his intention, in terms of Section 24 (1) of the Special Economic Zones Act No 16 of 2014, to designate the proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the government gazette for public comment. The general public is given thirty (30) days, from today, to comment on the proposed development.

The proposed SEZ will be located in Steelpoort, Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality, in the Sekhukhune District Municipality, Limpopo. Tau’s intention to designate the proposed SEZ follows a thorough evaluation of the feasibility studies and business plans submitted by the Limpopo provincial government, supported by both the local and district municipalities.

The proposed SEZ is an industrial cluster initiative that falls within the planned Limpopo Platinum and Chrome Cluster, which has two components of industrial formations. The proposed SEZ is located in the industrial hub of the Steelpoort area, between two huge mining establishments, the Samancor smelter and the Lion Ferrochrome smelter, which are strategic landmarks for the establishment of the SEZ.

The proposed SEZ will focus, amongst others the beneficiation of the platinum group metals, chrome and vanadium resources; Agro-processing, and renewable energy technologies. The SEZ will be developed around the R555 corrridor, with an intention to create a new smart city, supported by mixed use developments.

The Limpopo Province has already made a considerable progress in the implementation of proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse SEZ.

Below arehighlights of achievements to date:

1010, 23 ha of land has been secured and and the province has started with the site clearance, installation of a perimeter fence and security features, roads and storm water, electricity, bulk water, reticulation and a water treatment plant, bulk sewer, reticulation and a sewer treatment plant.

Fetakgomo Tubatse Industrial Park SOC (FTIP) has been established as a subsidiary of Limpopo Economic Development Agency to implement the proposed SEZ

An Interim Board and an Interim CEO has been appointed

Eleven (11) companies with an estimated investment of R10 billion are ready to locate in the Phase 1 of the proposed FTSEZ once the infrastructure is in place. A due diligence, requested by the dtic, has been conducted by the IDC to ascertain their level of readiness.

Environmental Impact Application (EIA) has been awarded

A township establishment application has been conditionally approved by the municipal tribunal

Skills training and SMME capacitation plans are also in place (supplier activation programmes)

A quadripartite agreement has also been signed between the dtic, Limpopo, Sekhukhune District Municipality and Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality, setting out commitments and responsibilities for each partner.

A public hearing session with the affected community will take place in Steelpoort on 10 April 2025. The general public may send their comments and enquiries to SEZEnquiries@thedtic.gov.za before end of business on 9 May 2025.

To access the gazette click the link below:

https://www.gov.za/documents/notices/special-economic-zones-act-intention-designate-fetakgomo-tubatse-special-economic

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za