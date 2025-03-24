Public Input Meeting – Fifth Street Southeast in Dickinson

About the Project

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to Fifth Street Southeast from South Main Avenue to Sixth Avenue Southeast in Dickinson, ND.

The project includes a mill and overlay from South Main Avenue to east of Highlands Avenue, and construction of a new urban roadway from east of Highlands Avenue to Sixth Avenue Southeast.

Meeting Information

When: Monday, April 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. Mountain Time

Where: City Hall located at 38 First Street West, Dickinson, ND

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of Dickinson website at www.dickinsongov.com.

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email schrank@highlandseng.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24205” in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24205” in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by April 22, 2025.

Contact

Andrew Schrank

Highlands Engineering

319 24th St. E, Dickinson, ND 58601

schrank@highlandseng.com

Special Accommodation

The city will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Rita Binstock, City of Dickinson, at 701-456-7720 or rita.binstock@dickinsongov.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

