Numerix and Apex Group partner to enhance buy-side risk solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numerix, a leading capital markets quantitative analytics technology provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Apex Group, the leading global financial services provider, providing buy-side risk solutions to the asset management industry via RiskMonitor, an end-to-end risk reporting platform. This partnership enhances the capabilities available to buy-side firms, equipping them with the advanced pricing and valuations they need to navigate today’s complex regulatory landscape.Manny Conti, CEO of Numerix, stated, “We are excited to partner with Apex Group. The combination of our market-leading capabilities creates a new differentiated risk offering for asset managers. By accessing Numerix’s cloud-native platform, RiskMonitor will expand its asset class coverage, enabling the valuation of any OTC derivatives and structured products, from vanilla to exotics. As a result, customers will have greater transparency, consistency, and precision needed to manage their risk.”Max Hilton, Managing Director at Apex Group, added, "We are delighted to partner with Numerix. We see a highly synergistic partnership regarding strategy, goals, technology, and teams. Integrating Numerix APIs into RiskMonitor provides our clients with market-leading VaR and valuation solutions and will further accelerate our growth."Integrating Numerix analytics services into Apex Group’s RiskMonitor platform provides clients with market-leading solutions, including VaR modelling and valuations across a wide range of complex asset classes. This integration ensures reliable, high-quality valuations for OTC derivatives and advanced risk methodologies.Notes to editorsFor more information on how this partnership can elevate your risk management strategy, please contact Numerix or Apex Group (media@apexgroup.com).About NumerixSince its founding in 1996, Numerix has been at the vanguard of financial technology, providing groundbreaking expertise, quantitative analytics, and software that redefines pricing and risk management in the financial markets. With the strategic acquisitions of FINCAD, Kynex, and PolyPaths, Numerix has further strengthened its leadership position, empowering financial institutions worldwide to transform risk into opportunities with confidence.Numerix is headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world in major financial centers that allow immediate access to the latest trends, innovations, and thought leaders in the industry. This extensive network across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific enables Numerix to offer localized support and services to its diverse clientele while drawing on global insights and expertise.About Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.