New Research Reveals Misconceptions as Mother's Post-Surgery Journey Showcases Golf's Therapeutic Benefits

Lanie Bayliss and her son Fletcher

LINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 9 out of 10 Britons (87%) believe golf is exclusively played by those over 40, according to new research by England Golf that challenges long-held stereotypes about the sport. As England Golf prepares for its annual 'Get into Golf Week' (24-31 May), one Devon mother's remarkable story demonstrates how the sport can offer unexpected healing and renewal after serious health challenges.The nationwide study reveals significant misconceptions preventing broader participation in golf. Cost remains a major obstacle, with 38% of respondents citing expense as a barrier. Additional concerns include lack of access (11%) and perceptions of golf as a "manly sport" (4%).Despite these hurdles, interest in golf is substantial. Forty percent of respondents said they would love to try golf for casual meet-ups with friends, 24% view it as a great exercise opportunity, and 19% believe it could help relieve stress.The research indicates many Britons have already dipped their toes into golf-adjacent activities, with 65% having tried crazy golf, 51% mini golf, and 41% pitch and putt. Thirteen percent would even be willing to travel over 21 miles for a chance to play.When Lanie stepped onto the driving range at Topsham Golf Academy, it represented more than just fulfilling a New Year's resolution; it marked another victory in her ongoing recovery journey.In 2017, Lanie underwent surgery to remove a borderline serous tumour along with her left ovary. The experience transformed her relationship with physical activity and set her on a path that eventually led to discovering golf's therapeutic benefits."After my surgery, I made a promise to myself to embrace activities I'd always wanted to try without letting my body hold me back," says Lanie. "Golf was something I'd never seriously attempted, and it's become unexpectedly therapeutic in my recovery journey."As part of England Golf's 'Get into Golf' programme, Lanie completed a five-week course guided by PGA professionals. For this working mother of a four-year-old son, finding time presented challenges, but the structured format proved ideal."I couldn't attend weekday sessions due to work and childcare commitments, so I opted for Saturday sessions while my husband cared for our son," she explains. "The five-week timeframe was perfect for learning the fundamentals while balancing my responsibilities."What began as a simple desire to join her husband at the driving range evolved into something more meaningful. "There's something incredibly calming and restorative about focusing on your swing and watching the ball soar," Lanie reflects. "It's become a form of mindfulness that connects my physical and mental wellbeing."England Golf's research also explored what would make golf clubs feel more inclusive. Nearly half of respondents (46%) suggested family days to help parents introduce children to the sport early. Another 41% recommended partnerships between golf clubs and schools, while 33% advocated for events specifically aimed at women."The good news for Britons is that these types of inclusive sessions already exist and are happening all across the country," says Ben White, a spokesperson for England Golf. "From family-friendly taster events to women-focused coaching sessions, our clubs and facilities are actively working to make golf more accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, or background. Get into Golf Week is just one example of how we're opening doors to new players and showing them that this sport truly is for all."These findings align perfectly with Lanie's experience as she sometimes practices putting and chipping in her garden with her curious four-year-old watching. "I want to set an example for my son that health challenges don't define what you can achieve," she says. "Whether it's golf or any other activity, I hope he sees that the options are limitless."Ben White notes: "Stories like Lanie's perfectly illustrate why we organise 'Get into Golf Week'. Golf offers benefits that extend far beyond the physical, it can be genuinely therapeutic and life-changing for many people."The research highlights numerous benefits recognised by Britons, including spending time outdoors (63%), improving general health (46%), and increased socialising opportunities (39%). For Lanie, these advantages have been transformative in her post-surgery life.Since moving to Devon in 2021, Lanie has embraced numerous outdoor activities, but golf has taken on special significance in her wellness routine. Her interest was partly inspired by an interview she conducted with professional golfer Gemma Dryburgh for SOCIALight, a magazine Lanie produced focusing on women in sport.'Get into Golf Week' is a nationwide initiative offering special taster sessions, discounted lessons, and open days at golf clubs and facilities across the country. The event, running from Saturday 24 May to Saturday 31 May 2025, is designed to encourage people of all backgrounds and abilities to experience the sport for the first time.For more information about 'Get into Golf Week' events in your area, visit https://www.getintogolf.co.uk/getintogolfweek/ or contact your local club.ENDS*Poll of 2,000 nationally representative adults from 17 to 24 April 2025Further supporting imagery can be found here: https://we.tl/a2qwSZzN2H About England Golf:We are dedicated to growing the game of golf in England. As one of the country’s largest sport governing bodies, we look after the interests of around 1,750 golf clubs and 722,000 golf club members. Golf is our passion. We are dedicated to growing the game of golf in England. As one of the country's largest sport governing bodies, we look after the interests of around 1,750 golf clubs and 722,000 golf club members. Golf is our passion. We develop and nurture the game by:Communicating and connecting with our key stakeholders including but not limited to Counties, Golf Clubs, affiliated members, independent golfers and facilities.Governing and guiding those stakeholders to operate and act with integrity, ensuring our game is safe from a welfare perspective and is inclusive and accessible to all.Providing clear guidance on handicapping and the rules of the game.Developing all aspects of the sport by increasing engagement at all levels, from beginner to professional, ensuring wherever and however you choose to play, there is a place for you.Delivering inclusive and accessible championships to accommodate players of all ranges of abilities, while also delivering a best-in-class performance pathway for players to reach the top of the amateur game and compete in world-class amateur events.

