MDC announces fishing event for persons with disabilities on May 3 at Busch Conservation Area

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants everyone to discover the fun of fishing. To give people of all disabilities a chance to try angling, MDC will host a Fishing for People with Disabilities program Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. – noon at Lake 15 on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.

This program will be catch-and-release, ADA-accessible, and designed specifically for both children and adults who have disabilities. The event is open to persons ages 7 and up with disabilities of all types.

“Whether you’re a beginner or expert, come join us for a fun morning of fishing and learn how to bait a hook, cast, take the fish off the hook, and other tips,” said MDC Volunteer Naturalist Marilyn Motchan. Lake 15 is ADA accessible.

All fishing equipment and bait will be provided, as well as some adaptive equipment that will enable users to secure fishing poles to wheelchairs. MDC volunteers will be on hand to help teach and assist.

No fishing permit is required for participants of this event. Support staff should accompany participants if needed and may assist them; however, only the participant themselves will be permitted to fish.

Participants are welcome to come before or stay after the fishing event and bring snacks or lunch for a picnic by the lake.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

The Fishing for People with Disabilities program are offered in cooperation between MDC and the Recreation Council of Greater St Louis. Advanced registration is required through the Recreation Council by email at SFleming@recreationcouncil.org, or calling 314-726-6044. Program participants should also provide an email address to receive directions to the lakes and a working cell phone number in case of cancellation due to weather.