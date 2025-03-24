The Second Greater Bay Area Conference for Small Animal Veterinarians successfully held to jointly promote development of veterinary clinical care of pets

MACAU, March 24 - Representatives of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (CPMV) recently participated in “The Second Greater Bay Area Conference for Small Animal Veterinarians” in Guangdong Province, having discussion with the members of the veterinary clinical care sector in the Greater Bay Area on the development momentum, pioneering technologies, matching scientific research results of the pet care sector, with the aim to jointly promote technological innovation, resource sharing and talent cultivation within the sector and standardise high-quality technology and management modality. Besides, 118 veterinary surgeons in Macao have passed review and been issued with the veterinary professional accreditation certificates.

Being held from 11 to 13 March, “The Second Greater Bay Area Conference for Small Animal Veterinarians” was jointly organised by CPMV of Macao, the College of Veterinary Medicine of South China Agricultural University, the Small Animal Medicine Sub-Association of Guangdong Association of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, Guangzhou Veterinary Association and the Pet Veterinary Association of Foshan.

Wu Sau Fong, Chairman of CPMV of Macao, stated that the event included field visits to clinical skills training centres, veterinary hospitals, and pharmaceutical research and development enterprises, which promoted the awareness of integrated industry-education practice. Serving to connect the local sector and other cities in the Greater Bay Area, CPMV has further promoted cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine in the Greater Bay Area and provided an important platform for veterinary professionals in the region through proactive involvement in exchanges. At the same time, CPMV has facilitated experience sharing, technical exchanges and industry standardisation, promoted resource sharing and cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine, and continuously enhanced the development of professional techniques of veterinary surgeons.

CPMV also arranged for veterinary practitioners in Macao to participate in this conference to enhance the technical level of the local veterinary sector and promote its sustainable development.

118 people obtained veterinary professional qualification certification

In recent years, the demand for veterinary clinical care has grown rapidly. In order to better promote the sound development of the local sector, the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” came into effect on 1 April 2024, immediately followed by the launch of the registration of veterinary professional accreditation by CPMV. More than 100 applications have been reviewed so far and a total of 118 veterinary surgeons in Macao have been issued with veterinary professional qualification certificates by 28 February 2025.

With the official launch of the certification of veterinary professional accreditation and the relevant registration and disciplinary system in Macao, CPMV will work with IAM to monitor the practice and discipline of registered veterinary surgeons continuously as per their respective powers, and oversee related work on continuing professional development activities, with an aim to enhance the professional level of veterinary surgeons, promote healthy development of veterinary clinical care sector, and bring together the talents of the sector to jointly safeguard the health and welfare of animals.