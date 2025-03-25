Computer Packages Inc (CPI) Announces Nationwide Product Demonstrations Showcasing AI-Driven IP Management Innovations

Join us for exclusive PRODUCT DEMOs

MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Packages Inc (CPI), a prominent player in the intellectual property (IP) management software sector, has announced a series of product demonstrations scheduled for April 2025, targeting six major cities across the United States. This initiative is part of CPI’s broader strategy to showcase its latest advancements in IP management technology, aiming to enhance automation, streamline workflows, and ensure data reliability for its users.Event Schedule and LocationsCPI will host a series of IP Management product demonstrations across the United States and Europe in 2025, reflecting its commitment to innovation and customer engagement. The U.S. tour begins in April 2025, featuring live demonstrations in the following major cities:City, Date, Venue:Chicago, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Ritz-Carlton ChicagoMinneapolis, Thursday, April 3, 2025, Hotel IvyWashington DC, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Willard InterContinentalNew York Wednesday, April 9, 2025, St. Regis New YorkBoston, Thursday, April 10, 2025, The LanghamArizona, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, The PhoenicianView full event details and register for the events here: https:// www.computerpackages.com /events-registerThe European tour will commence in June 2025, with demonstrations scheduled in Paris, London, and Copenhagen. Additional details will be announced soon.Featured InnovationsThe demonstrations will highlight CPI's newest developments in IP management, focusing on features designed to enhance efficiency and reliability. These include:AI-Powered Automatic Docketing: This feature uses artificial intelligence to automate the scheduling and tracking of IP deadlines, ensuring compliance with global regulations and reducing the risk of missed filings.PTO Data Integration: Incorporating worldwide patent & trademark office data, CPI bolsters data accuracy by maintaining complete and precise portfolios. This distinct data verification method helps prevent unintentional loss of IP rights by guaranteeing that annuities are paid correctly and promptly and that crucial deadlines are consistently met.Business Intelligence: Real-time portfolio analytics, intelligent cost estimations, IP landscape analysis, and competitor monitoring offer strategic insights to maintain a competitive edge in the market.Process Automation: Robust and user-configurable, CPI’s Manage Workflow feature streamlines processes, increases collaboration, and improves operational efficiency.Built-in APIs: Seamless integration enables continuous data transfer with the CPI platform, guaranteeing all necessary information is accessible where needed without extra effort.Due Diligence Patent Audits: Available to all organizations, regardless of CPI client status, these audits are designed to boost data reliability. They provide a meticulous review of patent portfolios, ensuring accuracy and completeness—especially critical during acquisitions, divestitures, or when onboarding new clients.Registration and Contact InformationCPI invites interested parties to join these demonstrations. Media and potential clients are encouraged to reach out for more details or to register, with sign-ups available on our registration page. Attendance is free; however, advanced registration is required.Computer Packages Inc was founded in 1986 by Jerry Van Winter, introducing the first computerized patent management system. CPI has evolved to be a global leader in IP Management, now offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to assist organizations worldwide in managing the entire lifecycle of complex IP portfolios.Kelly McManus, Director of Client Relations, expressed enthusiasm about the new products, stating, "Our new products are designed to automate everyday tasks, streamline workflows, and ensure reliability not only in IP portfolios but in how they are managed as well. We are excited to demonstrate these advancements and show how they can benefit our clients."CPI's mission is to be the most trusted partner in safeguarding clients' IP assets through innovative software and reliable annuity payment services. The company offers a full suite of IP management solutions, including patent and trademark management systems, and has a global presence with offices throughout Europe in addition to its U.S. operations.Discover more at www.computerpackages.com

