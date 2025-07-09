Computer Packages Inc. (CPI) Launches Standalone Invention Disclosure Management System

CPI introduces its Disclosure Management System (DMS) as a standalone solution, offering inventors and IP teams a smarter way to manage innovation.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Packages Inc. (CPI), a global leader in Intellectual Property (IP) Management solutions, has announced the release of its Disclosure Management System as a standalone product. Previously offered only as an add-on to CPI’s Real-Time Patent Management System, the solution can now be integrated with third-party IP platforms—allowing organizations to streamline invention disclosures, strengthen innovation pipelines, and drive revenue without overhauling their entire IP system.Engineered to simplify and accelerate innovation workflows, the module empowers R&D teams and IP departments to eliminate disjointed submissions, inconsistent evaluations, and missed opportunities. It provides a centralized, configurable platform for capturing, reviewing, and progressing invention ideas—supporting diverse innovation strategies and helping organizations transform concepts into high-value IP assets.Built for Flexibility and ControlAdaptable by design, CPI’s standalone module fits seamlessly into existing organizational workflows. It can be configured to align with specific industry requirements, business units, approval chains, and submission formats. CPI’s internal developers work directly with clients to configure workflows, forms, and integrations, ensuring the module supports each organization’s unique needs. The module includes unlimited users and IP department training, so it scales effortlessly as teams expand.Inventors gain access to an intuitive submission portal with real-time tools to submit, track, and collaborate on disclosures—improving transparency, communication, and cross-functional alignment throughout the innovation process.Key Features:Centralized Submission Portals – Provide a consistent, user-friendly entry point for Invention Disclosure Form (IDF) submissionsConfigurable Review Workflows – Able to accommodate various review processesAdaptable Collaboration Spaces – Enable secure, real-time engagement among legal teams, inventors, and stakeholdersCustom Forms, Fields, and Scoring Criteria – Adaptable to all industries, unique disclosure requirements, and evaluation practicesDynamic Dashboards and Tracking Tools – Offer customizable reporting options for increased visibilitySecure, Compliant Architecture – Built to meet enterprise-level and regulatory standardsFully Integrated or StandaloneThough available as a standalone product, the module also integrates seamlessly with CPI’s full IP management suite, including real-time patent tracking and annuity payments, to support end-to-end innovation management."Every organization has its own approach to innovation. Our goal is to support and enhance that process, not disrupt it," said Kelly McManus, Director of Client Relations. "We work closely with our clients to configure the module around their processes, teams, and goals. With unlimited users and training included, clients gain a scalable, adaptable solution and the dedicated support they need to maximize the return on their investment. This launch gives organizations greater control, faster innovation cycles, and stronger IP protection—while avoiding unnecessary change or complexity."Partner with CPI to Advance Your Innovation StrategyCPI invites organizations to discover how their current invention disclosure procedure can evolve into a more structured, efficient, and strategic process. Schedule a consultative demonstration to learn how our configurable solution can be tailored to meet specific operational needs and innovation goals.About Computer Packages Inc. (CPI)Computer Packages Inc. (CPI) was founded in 1968 when Jerry Van Winter developed the first-ever computerized patent management system. Today, CPI continues to lead the industry with all products and services developed in-house by the next generation of CPI programmers. Trusted worldwide for over five decades, CPI delivers comprehensive IP management solutions—from invention capture to global filing and maintenance. Every product and service includes dedicated, local, and unlimited support, ensuring clients receive personalized assistance and long-term value.Discover more at http://www.computerpackages.com

