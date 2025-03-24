Appellate Judge Follows Father’s Every Footstep

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Robert Hendrickson

Judge Robert Hendrickson’s path to the judiciary was paved by his own father, retired Judge William Hendrickson.

“I have literally followed my dad’s footsteps,” said Judge Hendrickson.

From his first law office to his seat on the Twelfth District Court of Appeals, his father preceded him.

Most recently, Judge Hendrickson had another common experience with his dad – sitting on the bench of the Ohio Supreme Court. Returning for his second time for oral arguments, Judge Hendrickson heard the case of Huntington National Bank v. Schneider, Case. No. 2024-0208. The case examines whether a business partner is financially responsible for a commercial loan after the company defaulted on payments.

Judge Hendrickson sat for Justice Patrick F. Fischer, who recused himself from the case. The Ohio Constitution gives the chief justice authority to assign an appellate judge to hear a Supreme Court case when a justice recuses.

Judge Hendrickson was born in Middletown as the youngest of four children. He graduated from Monroe High School and went on to attend the University of Cincinnati where he studied business administration. In 1984, he graduated with his juris doctorate from Capital University.

Upon returning home from law school, Judge Hendrickson began his own legal career in the very same office where his father started his private practice. At that point, his father had turned over the practice to become one of the first judges elected to the newly formed Twelfth District.

Through his hard work, Judge Hendrickson was appointed judge of Butler County Area III Court in 1997, replacing the judge who filled his father’s vacancy when he left for the appellate court. He brought with him a wealth of experience from running a private practice, including criminal law, probate, and domestic relations. He said as a lawyer, he also had opportunities to observe a variety of judges in Warren and Butler Counties that helped mold him as a judge.

Judge Hendrickson served on the county court through 2008. Then in 2009, he would repeat the same pattern in replacing the judge who replaced his father when he was elected to the Twelfth District.

What Judge Hendrickson admired most about his father’s presence on the bench was his work ethic.

“It was the main thing that I observed with my father,” he said. “You’ll always have deadlines, and if you don’t have a work ethic, you’re not going to be able to get your work that you need to accomplish done in a timely manner.”

After 40 years working in the legal field, Judge Hendrickson finds helping people his favorite part of the profession. The area of law he’s most passionate about involves children and families. The judge enjoys navigating people through legal issues while ensuring the system is fair. Even at the appellate level, he still looks for those chances to make an impact.

Early in his career, Judge Hendrickson helped arrange for a young child to be adopted by his stepmother. Nearly 30 years later, the child is now a grown man, remembered the impact Judge Hendrickson had on him during the adoption process, and asked him if he would officiate his upcoming wedding.

Outside of work, Judge Hendrickson finds ways to help people in his community and beyond, whether it be his immediate neighbors, the widow or elderly person around the corner, or just someone in need.

Locally, he is past president of several organizations, including the Monroe Lions Club, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the Monroe Sports Association, and Monroe Youth Basketball. He has also made an impact abroad during his mission trips to Honduras where he helped install solar panels.

“You go over there with the mindset that you’re going to impact the local people, and when you come back, you realize how much impact they had on you,” said Judge Hendrickson.

At home, Judge Hendrickson now has the opportunity to give back to the man who carved his career path by helping to take care of his now 98-year-old father and 96-year-old mother.