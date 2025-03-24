Groundswell Startups Welcomes New Executive Director

Simon Rose, Executive Director of Groundswell Startups

Leading independent high-tech incubator on Florida’s Space Coast appointments new Executive Director.

Simon’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our position as the Space Coast’s premier hub for innovation.” — Sallie Halsey

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundswell Startups , the leading independent high-tech incubator on Florida’s Space Coast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Rose as its new Executive Director. With nearly 20 years of experience in growing startups and strategic leadership in industries as diverse as professional sports, tech software and hospitality, Rose brings a wealth of hands-on expertise to the startups at Groundswell as it continues to accelerate success for early-stage companies.With a career spanning multiple industries and continents, Rose recently moved to Florida with his family. After graduating with a MBA specializing in Entrepreneurship from the University of Victoria in Canada, he has a history of joining executive teams at emerging companies preparing for growth. These include a sports investment firm in the Midwest, as well as a software startup and a hotel built to the highest level of environmental design on Canada’s West Coast. Rose has also introduced research on human capital best practices to a Fortune 500 global consulting firm and has served as an adjunct professor at three business schools on three different continents.“Groundswell Startups has a very unique mission, and I’m grateful to arrive at a time when so much innovation is happening here,” said Rose. “The opportunity to support our founders, see transformative technologies grow in real time, and help foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem is extremely exciting. I look forward to working with the incredible talent at Groundswell to help them build meaningful companies that will impact our communities on the Space Coast and beyond.”Board Member Sallie Halsey who conducted the search on Groundswell’s behalf said, “As Groundswell Startups continues to attract high-growth ventures and expand its influence in the startup landscape, Simon’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our position as the Space Coast’s premier hub for innovation.”For more information, please visit [www.swellstartups.com].About Groundswell StartupsGroundswell Startups is a high-tech incubator located in Melbourne, Florida, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and early-stage companies. By providing access to mentorship, collaborative workspaces and the one-of-a-kind Prototype Lab, Groundswell fosters an environment where startups can thrive and scale. Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs in 2016, startups incubated at Groundswell have raised over $165 million in capital and created over 200 high-paying jobs in Brevard County.

