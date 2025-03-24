Mar 24, 2025 - MDA News Panola County

Generator cover producer creating 250 jobs

Project represents corporate investment of $20.8 million

Jackson, Miss. (Jan. 28, 2025) – Generator enclosure and fuel tank manufacturer Yancey Engineered Solutions, a division of Yancey Bros. Co., is locating operations in Batesville. The project is a $20.8 million investment and will create 250 jobs.

Yancey Engineered Solutions was established by Yancey Bros. in 2004 to provide specialized design and packaging services for CAT generators. The company is locating in the former Crown Cork and Seal facility where it will manufacture aluminum and steel generator enclosures and fuel tanks to be used primarily by data centers.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is providing assistance for building improvements. AccelerateMS, Tennessee Valley Authority, city of Batesville, Panola Partnership and the Panola County Board of Supervisors are assisting with the project, as well.

Yancey Engineered Solutions plans to complete the project within three years and expects to fill the new jobs within five years. Go to yanceybros.com/careers to find out more information about employment opportunities.

QUOTES

“I am proud to welcome Yancey Engineered Solutions as the newest member of Mississippi’s thriving business community. The past few years have been incredible for economic development in the state, as we’ve attracted record-breaking investments from industry leaders and created tens of thousands of jobs in our communities. This investment and the creation of 250 jobs by Yancey Engineered Solutions continue that trend into 2025.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“This latest economic development win once again demonstrates to the world that Mississippi is a top location for business. State leaders work daily to bring new opportunities to the people of Mississippi by fostering a pro-business environment that encourages companies like Yancey Engineered Solutions to invest in our communities. We offer the resources, talented workforce and speed to market companies prioritize when considering new locations for investments. MDA thanks the Yancey team for choosing to break new ground in Panola County.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“We are excited to locate our next manufacturing facility for Yancey Engineered Solutions in Batesville. The community has been very welcoming, and we were impressed with the Batesville-Panola County region’s strong workforce development commitment. We look forward to serving our customers and an important segment of the U.S. economy through our Batesville operations.” – Yancey Bros. Co. Chairman and CEO Trey Googe

“We are proud to serve this great Georgia company as they expand westward. Our area’s diversely skilled laborshed of welders, electricians, fabricators and engineers will meet Yancey’s needs. Their job commitment more than doubles the workforce of the previous industry, and they already have updated plans to expand. Our proximity to global distribution, the NWCC Concourse training center, Ole Miss CME, strong Pre-K-12 schools using our very own CTE Spark program and the many contiguous communities made up of families that simply believe in the value of dependable hard work all contributed to a speedy, resolute decision from Yancey.” – Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar

“TVA and Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association congratulate Yancey Engineered Solutions on its decision to establish operations in Panola County. Helping support companies that create new job opportunities and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Mississippi Development Authority and Panola Partnership to further that mission and look forward to Yancey Engineered Solutions future business success.” –TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley

“The location of Yancey Engineered Solutions is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with Northwest Mississippi Community College and the South Delta Planning and Development District, who work tirelessly to ensure our workforce is prepared to meet the needs of innovative companies like Yancey. We look forward to working closely with the company as they grow and thrive in Mississippi, creating opportunities that will benefit Batesville and the entire region for years to come.” – AccelerateMS Executive Director Dr. Courtney Taylor

