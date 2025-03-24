Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates Kirsty Coventry on becoming President Elect of the IOC

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has received the news of Olympian and Zimbabwean Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry being elected as the next President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with joy and anticipation.

Minister Coventry made history by becoming the first woman and first African to ascend to world sports’ top job this week, in a move that signalled a welcome step forward in the global dynamics of sport administration.

Since becoming Minister in 2024, Minister McKenzie has used his platform tirelessly to argue the case for the end of what he has termed “sports apartheid”, where some of the world’s premier sporting tournaments never see expression through hosting in Africa. While numerous countries have hosted multiple Olympic Games, the entire continent of Africa has never hosted one.

In a move towards changing this imbalance, South Africa lodged an Expression of Interest to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games with the IOC in Switzerland in November of 2024, in a ministerial delegation that included the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, with the support of IOC Member in South Africa Anant Singh, and IOC Honorary Member Sam Ramsamy.

Minister said: “We must pay tribute to the work of the outgoing President of the IOC, Dr Thomas Bach, who received us so warmly and respectfully as a member country at Olympic House, after paying an official visit to South Africa last year. To know that the reins are being passed to an individual as accomplished and outspoken as Kirsty Coventry fills us with hope for the future of world sport, and Africa and the Global South’s place in it.

“She was already the most decorated Olympian in African history, with seven medals, including two golds. She has now reached the highest of pinnacles in all of sport,” added Minister McKenzie, paying tribute to the strong support she was given by IOC Members, winning the election on the first ballot, with 49 votes.

“This achievement is a proud moment for all of Africa. I look forward to engaging the President Elect personally in days to come, and to express my support for all the hard work that we know still lies ahead,” said Minister McKenzie.

