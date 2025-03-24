Western Cape Education on winning SASA Primary Schools Athletics Championships

The Western Cape has won the inter-provincial SASA Primary School Athletics Championships for the second year in a row!

This is an absolutely outstanding achievement, reflecting the commitment of our schools and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to supporting school sport.

The Championships were held in Germiston, Gauteng, from 20 to 22 March 2025, and our primary school athletes excelled in all of their events. Our learners received a total of 88 medals: 41 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze. Gauteng, in second place received 78 medals, and North West in third received 28 medals.

This is the second year in which the WCED has sponsored the costs of our provincial team, so that any talented school athlete would be able to attend and compete with the best without struggling to fund their participation.

We thank all of the school and department staff members, coaches and parents who have supported our learners, so that they could achieve their goals and shine on the national stage.

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, has also congratulated the team, saying: “We are so proud of these outstanding young athletes, who have showed dedication and commitment to developing their sporting skills. With such talented stars in primary school, the future is bright for Western Cape sport!”

I will be working with Minister Mackenzie to improve access to school sport in our province as a joint priority between our departments, and we look forward to many more outstanding sporting achievements in the years to come!

