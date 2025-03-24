Attorney General Jackley Announces Federal Judge Rejects Briley Piper’s Appeal of Death Sentence Conviction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 24, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange has rejected Briley Wayne Piper’s federal petition for a writ of habeas corpus. Piper had received the death penalty for the torture and killing of Chester Allan Poage in 2000 near Spearfish.

“Briley Piper has refused to take responsibility or show any remorse for the heinous murder of Chester Poage 25 years ago,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Court’s ruling is a step forward in carrying out the jury’s verdict and assuring that the Poage family receives justice.”

Judge Lange’s decision is the result of a Feb. 28 hearing in Sioux Falls.

In his decision, Judge Lange denied Piper’s claims that his counsel had not been effective in representing him and denied Piper’s demand to overturn his sentence.

Piper can appeal Judge Lange’s ruling to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The decision can be found here: https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/south-dakota/sddce/5:2020cv05074/70142/145/

