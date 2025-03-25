OmnySense to Target Oncology Patients as Initial Focus for Its Transformative Personal Health-Assessment Solution

19m Americans have cancer. Unplanned acute visits drive nearly half the costs-creating a major unmet need and opportunity for innovative solutions

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmnySense, an innovative digital health company with a proprietary personal health-assessment solution, has announced that its strategic focus will be on oncology patients at home. This initiative highlights the company’s dedication to addressing the unmet needs of patients by empowering them to make informed, real-time decisions from the comfort of their homes.

Cancer patients, particularly those undergoing treatments like chemotherapy, often encounter complex health challenges and moments of uncertainty at home. Symptoms that do not clearly align with clinical guidelines can leave patients stressed and uncertain about whether to seek urgent care or continue monitoring their condition. OmnySense aims to bridge this critical gap with its groundbreaking solution.

OmnySense’s solution combines an intuitive, easy-to-use app with a unique and proprietary thermometer-like device. This app/device combination monitors a broad dataset of clinical parameters, simultaneously and consistently, helping to uncover connections and patterns across multiple health metrics. This robust clinical dataset serves to automatically generate AI prompts to medical large language models (MEDLLMs), which are then “double-checked” using OmnySense’s proprietary approach. This process provides patients with a clear and reliable preliminary assessment and actionable recommendations, along with a medical referral letter that can be shared with healthcare providers.

"Oncology patients represent one of the most vulnerable populations with a major stake in making informed health decisions at home," said Amir Elhasid, VP Business Development at OmnySense: "Our innovative solution empowers these patients to take control of their care beyond the limitations of standard patient guidelines”.

By starting with oncology, OmnySense aims to address a critical need in a patient population where informed, timely decision-making can make a profound difference in outcomes. Looking ahead, the company is planning to expand its reach to support individuals managing other conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory and other chronic conditions, further establishing its leadership in personalized healthcare.

About the company: OmnySense is a health technology innovator dedicated to transforming the way people monitor, understand, and manage their health at home. By combining advanced medical-grade data collection with AI-powered insights, OmnySense is empowering patients and healthcare providers to deliver better and more personalized outcomes.

