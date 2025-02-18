OmnySense Poised to Disrupt Respiratory Health Tracking with Patented Technology

OmnySense receives a US patent on its method of using a “smart thermometer” to acquire and analyze respiratory sounds while “you take your temperature”

This breakthrough technology provides sophisticated respiratory analysis directly to the consumer. With numerous applications, including pneumonia, COPD and CHF” — Ian Solomon - CTO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respiratory health is crucial, and at-home tracking is key for early detection and management of respiratory issues. While stethoscopes and spirometers are available, both can be cumbersome for regular use. Critically, at-home patients lack immediate analysis of their respiratory condition without a physician. OmnySense addresses this gap, enabling easy and immediate analysis.

The user simply places the thermometer-shaped device under their tongue for 30 seconds, recording respiratory sounds via an in-mouth microphone while simultaneously measuring oral temperature. OmnySense's algorithms and AI-based assessment process these sounds, delivering a medical analysis directly to the user's app. This patented method provides a powerful tool for direct and automatic at-home respiratory tracking.

OmnySense Ltd., an Israeli digital-health startup, is developing a unique solution which provides the home user with an informed medical assessment at home, powered by state-of-the-art Medical Large Language Models (Med LMs). The company’s thermometer-shaped device is the only one capable of capturing a comprehensive dataset of clinical parameters simultaneously and consistently, including respiratory data, vital signs and ECG. This dataset - together with the patient’s symptoms and medical history - is analyzed using Med LMs to provide an automatic assessment directly to the user, and can also be shared with a remote physician, caregiver etc.

Ian Solomon, CTO of OmnySense, stated: "We are delighted to have been awarded this US patent, which we see as validating the originality of our next-generation smart-thermometer technology. This breakthrough technology provides sophisticated respiratory analysis directly to the consumer, with the ability to provide him/her with automatic medical assessments based on a very broad dataset. This has numerous applications, including monitoring respiratory conditions at home and early detection of conditions including pneumonia, COPD and congestive heart failure.”

