Leading Global Brands, Forbes Global Properties and Concierge Auctions Announce Strategic Alliance

Worldwide brokerage network names world’s largest real estate auction house its exclusive auction provider; alliance to elevate prestigious real estate sales

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Global Properties, an international network of selected real estate brokerages that connects buyers and sellers to the world’s most exceptional properties, and Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, are pleased to announce a new strategic alliance. As the exclusive auction provider to Forbes Global Properties, this collaboration will leverage the global presence of both brands to further expand their reach and offer unprecedented opportunities to high-net-worth buyers and sellers worldwide.

The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world’s premier real estate firms. With a presence in 26 countries and over 600 locations, this new alliance offers the option of an innovative auction model alongside Forbes Global Properties’ traditional sales approach, expanding the ability to meet the unique needs of its clientele.

Similar to Forbes Global Properties’ vast world-wide reach, Concierge Auctions has sold properties in 35 countries and 46 U.S. states, where it has represented real estate offerings valued from $2.5 million to over $150 million. Holding an impressive 85% market share for $5 million-plus residential properties auctioned globally, Concierge Auctions has set multiple world records for the highest property auction sale price, led the luxury real estate auction market with billions in sales and are the only firm in the industry successfully auctioning property above $20 million, further solidifying its position as the leader in luxury real estate auctions.

"Recognizing the global appeal of exceptional homes, Forbes Global Properties and Concierge Auctions possess a unique ability to elevate a property’s visibility on the worldwide stage, connecting with an engaged network of discerning buyers," said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. "This alliance adds yet another invaluable tool for our members, ultimately providing greater opportunities for their clients."

“Forbes Global Properties is a name synonymous with luxury and excellence. Our synergies and global reach make this alliance a natural fit,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “This collaboration will allow us to introduce our auction model to an even broader audience, accelerating sales and providing unparalleled exposure for some of the world’s most extraordinary homes.”

This strategic alliance builds on the established relationships of several celebrated Forbes Global Properties members, including Matt Beall, CEO and Founder of Hawai’i Life and Chair of Forbes Global Properties Board of Directors, John-Mark M. Mitchell, CEO and owner of Mitchell | Forbes Global Properties, and Billy Nash, a top-producing agent at Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company, and promotes availability throughout the far-reaching network of best-in-class local experts.

As part of the collaboration, Concierge Auctions will offer specialized training to all Forbes Global Properties members, empowering them to identify properties best suited for auction and effectively communicate the benefits of the auction model for the consideration of their sellers. As seen through the following case studies, benefits include an accelerated sale timeline and market-setting results.

Concierge Auctions has successfully facilitated numerous high-value sales in collaboration with Forbes Global Properties members including Beall, a leading force in Hawaii’s luxury real estate market known for his deep expertise in the region and his role in building one of the state’s most successful brokerage firms. With Hawai’i Life, Concierge Auctions has closed multiple transactions including the $37.8 million sale of 2908B & 2884A Kauapea Road, an extraordinary oceanfront estate perched atop Kauapea Beach—one of the highest sales recorded in Hawaii.

Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company and Mitchell | Forbes Global Properties have also leveraged the auction process with Concierge Auctions to drive impressive results for their clients. Nash is a leading figure in Florida’s luxury real estate market, known for his expertise in marketing high-end properties to ultra-high-net-worth buyers. In collaboration with Concierge Auctions, Nash Luxury successfully facilitated the $16.016 million sale of 1575 Ponce De Leon Drive, an over 20,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale estate owned by the late businessman and pro-sports team owner Wayne Huizenga.

Similarly, Mitchell is recognized as the leading luxury real estate broker in North Carolina and became the first individual broker in the state to close over $1 billion. In partnership with Concierge Auctions, he has had more than ten successful auctions, including the highest sale in Forsyth County for 2016 with the sale of 508 Stonegate Lane in Winston-Salem, which sold for $2.275 million. Sought out by sellers of unique estates, Mitchell was the 2018 recipient of Concierge Auctions’ prestigious Key to Success Award.

Beall, Nash, and Mitchell are all also members of the Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board, a hand-selected group of top agents and brokers created to act as a think tank on the state of luxury real estate. This further solidifies their commitment to the innovative auction process and ensuring it remains a powerful tool for their luxury clientele.

"Concierge Auctions provides sellers of luxury properties an incredible opportunity to control the timing of their sale, which is extraordinarily valuable in the luxury and ultra-luxury markets around the world," said Beall. "By integrating the option of a proven auction model, we’re giving our members the tools to present high-end properties to an even larger audience while shortening the sales cycle for their clients."

“Our Forbes Global Properties network of best-in-class luxury agents and Concierge Auctions’ proven success creates a powerful value proposition for our clients around the world,” said Nash.

About Forbes Global Properties

Led by the world’s foremost independent residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes. Our members connect discerning buyers and sellers of the most exceptional properties worldwide. Leveraging Forbes’s worldwide reach and digital monthly audience of more than 167 million, our listings tell the stories that make our properties unique. Established in 2020, our invitation-only network spans more than 600 locations and comprises over 20,000 property experts across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a- kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

