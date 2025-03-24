Wilson Partners completes first acquisition of 2025 with Midlands-based Max Accountants

Sarah Royle, Director Max Accountants Martin Hickman, Director at Max Accountants Allan Wilson, Managing Director, Wilson Partners Ltd

Wilson Partners has acquired Rutland-based Max Accountants in a deal that brings Wilson Partners Group revenue to £32m across eight offices.

With our niche in the start-up and high-growth space, Wilson Partners’ ambition, SME focus, and people-first culture set them apart from other parties—we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together” — Sarah Royle

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eighth acquisition boosts revenue to £32m and expands expertise in early-stage technology and high-growth businesses.Wilson Partners, the SME champion and high-growth accounting, tax, and corporate finance firm, has acquired Rutland-based Max Accountants in a deal that brings Wilson Partners Group revenue to £32m across eight offices.Following the firm’s recent acquisitions of Plymouth-based Mark Holt & Co and Maidenhead’s Craufurd Hale, this latest move strengthens Wilson Partners’ presence across London, Cambridge, and the South of England, while expanding its headcount to nearly 300 professionals.Alongside enhancing the Group’s accounting, audit, and tax services, the strategically significant acquisition doubles the size of its team dedicated to early-stage and high-growth technology and life science businesses, reinforcing its position as a specialist in supporting some of the UK’s most innovative companies.Allan Wilson, Managing Director at Wilson Partners, commented:"This is a very exciting deal for us. With an established presence in Cambridge and a growing team supporting start-ups and high-growth tech firms, bringing the Max Accountants team on board strengthens our ability to provide expert support to these hugely important and dynamic businesses that are shaping the UK economy.”Sarah Royle & Martin Hickman, Directors at Max Accountants, added:"We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Wilson Partners. With our niche in the start-up and high-growth space, we had a lot of interest from potential partners. However, Wilson Partners’ ambition, SME focus, and people-first culture set them apart—we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”Founded in 2008 in Maidenhead, Wilson Partners has built a reputation as a champion of UK SMEs, achieving strong organic growth before securing investment in 2021 to accelerate its ambition of breaking into the UK’s top 20 accounting firms. Since then, the firm has successfully partnered with eight businesses, driving revenue growth 7 times.Wilson Partners is a multi-award-winning firm, providing accounting, tax, business advisory, and corporate finance services to SMEs, private individuals, and private equity investors across London and the South of England. With offices in Maidenhead, Cambridge, Plymouth, Reading, Rutland, Sevenoaks, Woking, and South Africa, the firm is one of the UK’s fastest-growing accounting businesses. Wilson Partners was recently recognised as an ‘Outstanding’ place to work by Best Companies and a finalist in the Large Firm of the Year category at the Accounting Excellence Awards.

